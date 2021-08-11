Undrafted rookie Devon Key making strong case to make Chiefs roster

Brandon Zenner

St. Joseph News-Press

Up and down the Kansas City Chiefs roster are players who went undrafted only to have gone on to have successful NFL careers.

Dan Sorensen has been in the league for seven years and been a mainstay at safety under Andy Reid. Byron Pringle and Darrel Williams have carved out roles in the offense and special teams. Andrew Wylie, Ben Niemann and Charvarius Ward all were signed after their respective drafts, as was Tershawn Wharton, the gem of the 2020 undrafted class.

Western Kentucky safety Devon Key just might be next on the list.

"Smart, that's the first thing," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of Key. "Smart, can make the calls on the back end, has enough skill to get off the hash and do some things or out in the middle of the field where he can do some things outside. And good instincts to go with the smarts."

Just as important as impressing the head coach is making a mark on the defensive coordinator.

"I think Brett Veach and his guys did an excellent job identifying him," Steve Spagnuolo said, echoing a similar sentiment from Reid. "I think he's an instinctive guy. He's in tune to everything. We've got him playing a couple spots just to find out what he's all about, and I'm really impressed right now."

Key, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound safety, has spent much of training camp at Missouri Western rotating into snaps with the first-team defense alongside Tyrann Mathieu, Juan Thornhill and Sorensen. Those snaps came even when Thornhill was healthy before suffering a tweaked groin.

His standout career as a Hilltopper saw Key tally 344 tackles, six interceptions and 19 passes defensed. Ten of those tackles were for a loss, and he tallied two defensive touchdowns due to his ability to play nearly anywhere in the secondary.

"I feel like my time at Western (Kentucky) kind of prepared me for being able to see speed at the safety position or be able to take on a lineman when I do play in the box," Key said.

The benefits of going undrafted as opposed to being selected in the final few rounds comes with the ability to pick and choose where to sign. After going undrafted, Key said Thursday that Reid called him personally as the draft was winding down, leaving an impression on him.

"I've always said that God has a plan for everybody and that was just his plan for me," Key said. "A winning culture, decided to come here and try to help the team as best as I could."

With more training camp practices and three preseason games to go, Key still has time to continue proving he's worthy of a spot on the 53-man roster that's decided upon at the end of August.

"He's picking up the defense really well, which is probably the first hurdle for any rookie, being able to understand the scheme and how to play in this system, and he's done that very well," Sorensen said. "He's a high-energy, high-effort guy, so he's been flying around making plays and they're giving him opportunities to do that."

Undrafted or not, Key has shown he just might be the prize for Veach's front office in 2021, though Spagnuolo wants to see it done in-game before coming to conclusions.

"We preface all of these comments by the fact that we can't do anything live really and it's not a game," Spagnuolo said, "but right now I think he's doing a nice job."