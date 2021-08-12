Orlando Brown Jr. ready to introduce himself to Chiefs fans

Jacob Lang

St. Joseph News-Press

Many new faces will suit up across the Chiefs' offensive line this season, but maybe the most notable will be left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

As he works his way through his first camp with the Chiefs, Brown said he's looking forward to introducing himself to Chiefs Kingdom when the team plays its first preseason game this weekend.

"I'm just super excited to get out there and do my job to the best of my abilities," Brown said. "It gives me the opportunity to showcase to the fans, to the organization, and all my teammates, what they got, and I'm super excited to get out there."

The Chiefs hit the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers Saturday night. After being traded to the Chiefs from the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, the 25-year-old out of Oklahoma is expected to make his first appearance in a Chiefs uniform this weekend.

While Brown and the other projected starters are not expected to get much playing time, he said he's going to make the most of the time that he gets.

"I don't know how long I'll be out there. However long it is, I'm gonna give it my all," Brown said. "I just look forward to being able to showcase and express all of those different things about my game."

While he may not get much time on the field, Brown said he's looking forward to the opportunity to line up across from someone that isn't familiar with the offense.

"It gives you the opportunity to go out there and confidently try what you want to try," Brown said. "The preseason gives you the opportunity to go out there against someone you don't know and just build that confidence in whatever fundamentals you're working on."

Throughout training camp, Brown and the rest of the offensive line have been pushed by the defensive unit day in and day out. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said it has benefited the whole team.

"It helps us all get better," Spagnuolo said. "I'm really happy for the offense and Patrick that we got that crew, and I think it helps us, too. A lot of competition."

As the left tackle, Brown has consistently had to match up against the best the defensive line has to offer in Frank Clark and Chris Jones. Brown said those battles are helping him prepare for pass rushers he'll see in-season, such as Myles Garrett and Von Miller.

"I've been getting a ton of great work with Chris and Frank," Brown said. "Chris is a freak with his abilities and what he can do. I'm sure he's gonna have a great year. I'm just super excited that he's on my team."

With the amount of talent that the Chiefs have across the board, on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, Brown said it sets the bar high for the offensive line.

As they work toward the new season, Brown said they're trying to be the best they can be as a unit.

"The standard is really high, and we understand that," Brown said. "At the end of the day, we're just striving to get to be the best offensive line in the world. That's the mentality, that's the approach."