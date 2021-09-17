Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson face off again when Ravens host Chiefs

Noah Trister

Associated Press

Leave it to Sammy Watkins — who has played for both teams recently — to set the stage for this weekend's Ravens-Chiefs matchup.

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson can downplay it all they want, but this game is first and foremost a clash between two MVP quarterbacks.

"I think those guys definitely view it that way," said Watkins, now a receiver for Baltimore. "You can say you're not, but the world is watching two of the best, youngest MVPs in the league, and very talented guys. I'm definitely looking at it that way. Like, man, Lamar needs to win."

This is the fourth straight season Baltimore and Kansas City will face off, and Jackson has yet to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Baltimore quarterback is 30-5 as a starter in the regular season against everybody else.

The Ravens will be at home for Sunday night's game, but Kansas City won 34-20 at Baltimore last year, and the Chiefs have 11 straight regular-season road victories overall.

"When two good teams play each other, there's always going to be a lot of hype and a lot of buildup to the game," Mahomes said. "Seeing Lamar and all the success that he's had with that team, you know two of the top teams in the AFC, so we're going to have to battle every year it seems like in the playoffs or whenever it is."

The Ravens still have to show they can measure up against Kansas City — and now there's added pressure on Baltimore, which is trying to avoid an 0-2 start. The Ravens dropped their opener for the first time since 2015, losing 33-27 in overtime at Las Vegas on Monday night.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, haven't lost in the month of September since 2016. Mahomes is 11-0 in September as a starter, with 35 touchdown passes and no interceptions in those games.

FAMILIAR FACES

Watkins played three seasons with the Chiefs before signing with Baltimore this offseason. He says he can be a resource for defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.

"I'm trying to win," Watkins said. "Snitch or no snitch, anything I can give Wink and the defense, that's what I'm going to do. Not particularly giving up plays, but, 'Hey man, do this on this guy, and do this on that guy.'"

The Ravens traded tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City in the offseason.

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

The Ravens and Chiefs rank last and next-to-last in the NFL in total defense after one week. They allowed a combined 948 yards in their openers.

INJURIES

The Chiefs are certainly the healthier team. Baltimore lost running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to serious knee injuries before the season started. Defensive back Marcus Peters is also out for the season.

The Ravens were still able to run the ball against the Raiders. Ty'Son Williams rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut. The injuries led Baltimore to bring in veteran running backs Latavius Murray, Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman, although only Murray played in the opener.

Freeman was promoted to the active roster Thursday.

"We have four good guys in here, and those guys are all going to be a big part of what we're doing going forward," coach John Harbaugh said.

The injuries keep mounting, though. Tackle Ronnie Stanley has ankle issues, and cornerback Chris Westry an injured knee.

CLOSING IN

Mahomes, the league MVP in 2018, has had a passer rating of 100 or better in 29 games in his career, one shy of Len Dawson's franchise record. He had a rating of 131.4 in last weekend's win over Cleveland — and 133.5 in last year's win over Baltimore.

CARRYING THE LOAD

Jackson is a big reason Baltimore can still rack up big rushing numbers despite all the injuries in the backfield. The 2019 MVP ran for 86 yards against the Raiders, although he did lose two fumbles.

Jackson also threw for 235 yards and a touchdown.

"You can tell he has a better understanding of the offense, just like I have," Mahomes said. "When you first get out there, me in my first year and him in his first year, you have to rely on your playmaking capability. But as you kind of continue to learn and evolve as a passer and you learn different things in this league and you see different defenses, you understand little tricks of the trade."

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1-0) at BALTIMORE RAVENS (0-1)

Sunday, 7:20 p.m. CDT, NBC

OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 1, according to FanDuel SportsBook

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chiefs 0-1; Ravens 0-1

SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 7-4

LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Ravens 34-20 on Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore

LAST WEEK: Chiefs beat Browns 33-29; Ravens lost to Raiders 33-27 in OT

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (26), PASS (6), SCORING (T-6).

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (27), PASS (22), SCORING (T-22).

RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (1), PASS (T-22), SCORING (T-14).

RAVENS DEFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH (12), PASS (32), SCORING (T-27).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Chiefs plus-2, Ravens minus-1

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: FS Tyrann Mathieu was cleared of COVID-19 the day before the opener, but he did not play. He'd tested positive Sept. 1. Mathieu is expected back this weekend, and Kansas City's defense can use the help after allowing 457 yards in last week's win.

RAVENS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Sammy Watkins, who was with the Chiefs last season, caught four passes for 96 yards for Baltimore in his first game with the Ravens.

KEY MATCHUP: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. All eyes will be on these two former MVPs when they square off for a fourth straight season. Both teams had their issues defensively in Week 1, so there will be pressure on the quarterbacks to produce points as often as possible. Jackson may need to be at his absolute best for the injury-filled Ravens to have a successful season.

KEY INJURIES: The Chiefs are relatively healthy, with only starting LB Willie Gay Jr. out. The Ravens haven't been for a while. Baltimore lost RBs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to knee injuries before the season started. CB Marcus Peters also went down for the year with a knee injury. ... The Ravens have been without rookie WR Rashod Bateman because of groin problems, and WR Marquise Brown missed practice time this week because of ankle issues.

SERIES NOTES: Kansas City has beaten the Ravens in each of the past three seasons and has won four in a row overall in the series. ... Mahomes has thrown for 377, 374 and 385 yards in the past three meetings for the Chiefs. ... Jackson is 30-8 as a starter in the regular season — but is 0-3 against the Chiefs.

STATS AND STUFF: Mahomes is 11-0 in September as a starter, and he's thrown for 35 TDs with no INTs in those games. ... Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 197 yards and a TD last week, the most yards receiving in the league. ... Kansas City TE Travis Kelce caught two TD passes in Week 1 and now has a TD reception in five straight games. He became the fifth-fastest TE in league history to reach 50 TD catches, doing it in 112 games. ... The Chiefs have won a franchise-record 11 straight regular-season road games. ... Baltimore lost its season opener for the first time since 2015, and that was also the last time the Ravens started 0-2. ... The Ravens ranked No. 1 in the NFL in rushing each of the past two seasons, and they are in that spot again after one game this year despite the loss of Dobbins and Edwards. Jackson rushed for 86 yards in the opener. ... Baltimore rookie Odafe Oweh had a sack in his NFL debut against Las Vegas. ... Ravens LB Justin Houston needs 2 1/2 sacks to reach 100 for his career.

FANTASY TIP: Baltimore had problems covering Las Vegas TE Darren Waller, who had 10 catches for 105 yards. If that happens again it could mean a big game for Kelce.