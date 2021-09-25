Chiefs, Chargers trying to stay out of AFC West cellar

Dave Skretta

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You'd be hard pressed to find anyone a couple of weeks ago who didn't think Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were headed for their sixth consecutive AFC West championship this season.

It would have been just as tough finding anyone who didn't think the Los Angeles Chargers would finish right behind them.

Yet after the Chargers lost a heartbreaker to the Cowboys last weekend, and the Chiefs fumbled away a win in Baltimore on Sunday night, the longtime rivals find themselves in the most unexpected of circumstances this week: Los Angeles is headed to Kansas City for a matchup where the loser finds itself at 1-2 and in the division cellar.

"I think everybody is ready to go," Mahomes said this week. "We lost to a really good football team. It was a really good football game. But it's still a long season. We have an AFC West opponent, a great team, coming to town, so you have to turn the page and get on to the next opponent."

Both teams have plenty of issues to sort out inside Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chargers struggled to stop the Dallas run, their offense couldn't get into the end zone despite several promising drives, and self-inflected wounds — turnovers, interceptions and penalties — cost them a potentially winning touchdown.

The result was a frustrating 20-17 loss at SoFi Stadium.

"There are always things to clean up," said Herbert, who threw two interceptions against the Cowboys, one of them in the end zone. "Whether that's our protection plan, our routes, our run game — we have to do better with it all."

Herbert also acknowledged the Chargers need to "put up more points," and that's especially true against the Chiefs, who are third in the league in scoring through the first two weeks despite their 36-35 loss to the Ravens last weekend.

That defeat exposed plenty of problems in Kansas City, too: The Chiefs couldn't stop the run game, failed to pressure the quarterback, struggled to establish their own run game and had plenty of turnovers and penalties of their own.

"I understand the question about rallying the guys," Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said, "but again, it's only two games in, and we've played two of the best teams in the conference."

They're about to play another one Sunday. And the loser will be looking up at them — along with the unbeaten Raiders and Broncos — in a division race that could end up being a lot more interesting than some people thought.

"I think that they're still trying to find their way, just like every other NFL team is right now," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. "I don't think any team that is playing in the NFL is where they're going to be in January. I think every team is kind of finding itself. But Kansas City is as good as it gets. Their record speaks for itself the last three years."

INJURY SITUATION

While the Chiefs are mostly healthy, the Chargers have plenty of question marks. Defensive lineman Justin Jones (calf), safety Derwin James Jr. (toe), linebacker Joey Bosa (foot) and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder) did not practice early in the week, and it's possible that Harris could be a game-time decision.

RED ZONE WOES

The Chargers are effective at moving the ball between the 20s, but are struggling to score touchdowns once they get into the red zone. Los Angeles has only three TDs in 10 opportunities with four field goals and three turnovers.

"Really, they're little things. They're not these huge, hot-button items, where you're saying, 'Man, we're in trouble,' I certainly don't feel that way," Staley said. "It's just a lot of little things within how we deploy our personnel, how we play techniques."

PICK YOUR POISON

Most teams have to decide whether to double cover Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce or wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Ravens went with Hill, limiting his touches, but Kelce still had seven grabs for 109 yards last week. That gave him 8,066 yards for his career, and he needs just 284 to pass Jimmy Graham for seventh among NFL tight ends.

ON THE RUN

Much like the Chiefs, who have the worst rush defense in the NFL through two games, Staley wants to see the Chargers shore up the defensive line this week. Los Angeles allowed 6.4 yards per carry to the Cowboys.

"The runs that split us, we were in good run defenses that weren't executed well. A big part of execution is knowing what to do and how to do it," Staley said. "As I said, that's me as a coach defining it better for our players."

ON THE RUN, PART II

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has just 27 carries for 89 yards through two games, and his fumble with just over a minute left against Baltimore cost Kansas City the opportunity to kick a potentially winning field goal.

Kelce was asked what he told Edwards-Helaire after the game: "Man up. It is what it is," he replied, "and that's not just Clyde. That's anyone in the building and in the locker room. We will never point fingers and say it's just one person's loss. That is not how we roll at Kansas City. We'll fix it in the four quarters of football. We'll fix it."

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-1) at KANSAS CITY (1-1)

Sunday, noon CDT, CBS

OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Los Angeles 1-1; Kansas City 1-1.

SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 64-57-1.

LAST MEETING: Chargers won 38-21 on Jan. 3 at Chiefs.

LAST WEEK: Chargers lost to Cowboys 20-17; Chiefs lost to Ravens 36-35.

CHARGERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (23), PASS (4), SCORING (27).

CHARGERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (13), RUSH (30), PASS (4), SCORING (7).

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (9), RUSH (29), PASS (2), SCORING (3).

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (20), SCORING (28).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Chargers minus-2; Chiefs plus-2.

CHARGERS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Mike Williams is off to the best start of his five-year career with 15 receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Williams was mainly a deep threat the past two seasons, but eight of his receptions have come within five yards of the line of scrimmage after he had 12 last season.

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: FS Tyrann Mathieu returned from a stint on the COVID-19 list to pick off two passes and return one for a touchdown against the Ravens. But he also was whistled for two penalties and acknowledged after the game that he was still getting his legs back under him.

KEY MATCHUP: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler vs Chiefs DL. The Chargers have the fourth-best pass offense through the first two weeks of the season, but the key on Sunday may be whether Ekeler can get going against the league's worst rush defense. Kansas City is allowing more than 200 yards per game on the ground.

KEY INJURIES: Chargers LB Joey Bosa (foot), FS Derwin James Jr. (toe), DL Justin Jones (calf) and CB Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder) did not practice early in the week. Harris could be a game-time decision. ... Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens (abdomen), DE Chris Jones (wrist) and DT Derrick Nnadi (hip) were limited in practice but are expected to play.

SERIES NOTES: The Chiefs have won 12 of their past 14 games against the Chargers dating to their days in San Diego. And while the Chargers are coming off a 38-21 victory at Arrowhead Stadium in January, it came while the Chiefs rested most of their starters with their playoff positioning already secure.

STATS AND STUFF: The Chargers have won three straight against the AFC West on the heels of a nine-game skid. … Los Angeles is converting a league-best 61.5% of third downs. … Chargers QB Justin Herbert has 10 games with 300 or more passing yards, which is tied with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino for most in a player's first two seasons. … Ekeler had 115 yards from scrimmage last week. He is averaging nearly 110 in his last five games against Kansas City. … Chargers DE Joey Bosa has four sacks in his last three road games. … FS Nasir Adderley had a career-high nine tackles for Los Angeles last week. … CB Asante Samuel Jr. had his first interception last week. At 21 years, 351 days of age, he is the youngest Chargers player in the last 25 years to pick off a pass. ... The Chiefs' loss to Baltimore snapped a 14-game winning streak in the month of September. ... Kansas City is 31-4 in its last 35 divisional games. ... Chiefs coach Andy Reid needs five wins to pass Curly Lambeau (226) for fifth-most regular season wins. Reid needs one win to become the first coach with 100 at two different franchises. He had 140 with Philadelphia. ... Mahomes threw the first interception in September of his career last week, though he also threw three TD passes against the Ravens. ... Mahomes has 120 TD passes, moving past Trent Green (118) for second in Chiefs history. Len Dawson has the record with 237. ... Mahomes has thrown a TD pass in a Chiefs-record 27 straight games. ... Mahomes needs 168 yards passing to become the fastest in NFL history to 15,000 yards (49 games). ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce had seven catches for 109 yards against Baltimore, giving him 8,066 yards for his career. He needs 284 yards to pass Jimmy Graham for seventh among NFL tight ends. Tony Gonzalez has the record with 15,127 yards. ... Kelce and Gonzalez are tied for the Chiefs record with 26 games of 100 yards receiving. ... Kelce is tied with Jarvis Landry for the third-longest active streak of games with a catch (112). ... WR Tyreek Hill needs two TDs to tie Larry Johnson (61) for fourth in Chiefs history.

FANTASY TIP: Chargers WR Keenan Allen is the only receiver in the league to have 100 yards receiving each of the first two weeks, and he could have a big game against a defense that has struggled to generate any pass rush. Allen already has TD catches in two of his past three games against Kansas City.