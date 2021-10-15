Bet the over? Chiefs, Washington face off with bad defenses

Stephen Whyno

Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. — Jonathan Allen does not mince words about Washington's defense failing to live up to expectations.

"The defense has been absolutely horrible this year," he said.

Kansas City's has not been much better. The Chiefs are the only team to allow more points than Washington this season, each defense is among the worst in the NFL and the teams face off each at 2-3 this weekend for what could be a touchdown-filled shootout.

The oddsmakers certainly think so. The over/under points total of 55½ is the highest of any Week 6 matchup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which opened with Kansas City favored by 6½.

If only the Chiefs and Washington weren't so turnover prone. Kansas City is tied for the most giveaways in the league with 11 after two fumbles and two interceptions last week in a loss to Buffalo, and Washington has turned the ball over seven times.

If defenders were feeling the pressure heading into the weekend, they're sure not showing it.

"At the end of the day, we've just got to do our job and we've got to do it well," Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi said. "There are some critiques, there are some things we've got to work on, but that's why we have practice."

Practice? Practice? Kansas City has allowed 30-plus points every game this season.

Washington hasn't fared much better, giving up 33, 30 and 43 points the past three weeks. Now that unit has to face Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs quarterback eager to atone for his recent mistakes.

"I got to make sure I'm firm with my fundamentals," Mahomes said. "It's the same thing every year when you see me get a little off: You got to go back to the basics and make sure I perfect those things. I think everything else will kind of come along with it."

TURNOVER TROUBLE

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke was visibly angrier at practice this week after throwing two interceptions in a loss to New Orleans. The fun storyline of Heinicke going from taking college classes online to becoming an NFL starter is over, and he's taking his problems to heart.

"I'm still kind of pissed off about it," Heinicke said. "I just use that as fuel to get better throughout the week. Some people use different methods, but I kind of hold it with me and use it as fuel. I've done that throughout my career."

With a career at the opposite end of the spectrum, Heinicke is not trying to be Mahomes. When he was out of football and coaching kids, Heinicke often told them: "You're not Mahomes. That's something that he can do. We can't."

A little Mahomes magic might be on tap for this weekend — if he and the offense can tamp down on the turnovers.

"We're moving the ball down the field at a high rate," he said. "We're executing. We're not having a lot of three-and-outs. That's what you want to do as an offense. But once you have turnovers happen, it kind of ruins everything. It takes that great offense we can be and knocks it down to a very average one."

HELLO, OLD FRIEND

Facing Washington with Ron Rivera at the helm will be the fourth time in six games that Chiefs coach Andy Reid has faced a former assistant. The Chiefs beat Kevin Stefanski's Cleveland Browns in Week 1, a late fumble doomed them in a loss to John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens and they were blown out by Sean McDermott's Bills last weekend.

"I'm proud of them. I don't like getting beat by them, but I'm proud of them," Reid said. "I don't like losing games, but listen, they're all good coaches, and Ron is the same. They're well-coached."

WHERE ARE THE FANS?

Washington ranks last in the league in attendance, filling up just 62.2% of FedEx Field through three home games. Rivera said it's on the team to fill the stands.

"We got to hold up our bargain to get them to come back," he said. "The biggest thing is we got to win. That's on me, that's on us to get them back and get them behind us."

SMOKED OUT

There was an unusually high amount of smoke during Washington's pregame festivities last week. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin called it the "worst it's ever been" for him.

"Last game was a challenge," McLaurin said. "I'm just making sure I don't run into one of my teammates or one of the cheerleaders who are like right out there."

Allen called it "ridiculous" and dangerous."

How does he get through it? "Pray to God."

KANSAS CITY (2-3) at WASHINGTON (2-3)

Sunday, noon CDT, CBS

OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 6½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Kansas City 1-4; Washington 1-4.

SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 9-1.

LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Washington 29-20 on Oct. 2, 2017 at Kansas City.

LAST WEEK: Chiefs lost to Bills 38-20; Washington lost to Saints 33-22.

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (4), RUSH (7), PASS (5), SCORING (5)

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (29), PASS (28T), SCORING (32)

WASHINGTON OFFENSE: OVERALL (20), RUSH (16), PASS (21), SCORING (12)

WASHINGTON DEFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (18), PASS (27), SCORING (31)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Chiefs minus-7; Washington minus-3.

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Darrell Williams will get his first career start after Clyde Edwards-Helaire went on injured reserve with a sprained knee ligament. Williams has been a key backup the past four years for the Chiefs, appearing in 39 games and helping them to back-to-back AFC titles.

WASHINGTON PLAYER TO WATCH: DE Chase Young picked up his first sack of the season last week against New Orleans, and the pass rush is finally starting to make an impact. Even if Young gets double- and triple-teamed, his presence should open up things for fellow first-round picks Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne to put pressure on Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes.

KEY MATCHUP: Mahomes vs. Washington's secondary. Saints QB Jameis Winston picked apart Washington cornerbacks William Jackson III and Kendall Fuller and others, who revealed they were unprepared for a Hail Mary throw at the end of the first half. They'd better be prepared for what Mahomes' bag of tricks.

KEY INJURIES: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (quad), LG Joe Thuney (broken hand), CB Charvarius Ward (quad), DT Chris Jones (wrist), LB Anthony Hitchens (knee) and TE Blake Bell (back) missed practice earlier in the week. Andy Reid said Friday that Jones, Ward and Bell would not play Sunday. ... Washington is expected to again be without 2020 All-Pro RG Brandon Scherff because of a knee injury and could also be missing rookie RT Sam Cosmi after injuring his left ankle against the Saints. ... WR Curtis Samuel is a question mark every week because of a lingering groin injury. ... Washington RB Antonio Gibson continues to play through a shin injury that he said includes a stress fracture.

SERIES NOTES: Kansas City has won the past seven meetings. Washington's last victory against the Chiefs came in 1983, the season after the franchise's first of three Super Bowl titles and before Ron Rivera made his NFL debut as a player. ... Kansas City routed Washington 45-10 in the Chiefs' last visit to FedEx Field in 2013. ... Rivera is the fourth former assistant of coach Andy Reid the Chiefs have faced in the first six games. They lost to John Harbaugh's Ravens and Sean McDermott's Bills and beat Kevin Stefanski's Browns.

STATS AND STUFF: Reid at 223 needs four wins to pass Hall of Fame coach Curly Lambeau for fifth most in the regular season. ... Kansas City has won nine of 10 road games dating to the start of last season. ... Mahomes leads the NFL with 16 touchdown passes. He has thrown at least one in a league-leading 30 consecutive games. ... This is Mahomes' first career game against Washington. ... Travis Kelce has caught at least one pass in 115 consecutive games for Kansas City. He is second among tight ends with 369 yards receiving this season. ... Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu has 12 picks in the past three seasons, the second most in the NFL over that span. ... Hill (62) needs two TDs to pass Jamaal Charles for third most in franchise history. He needs six catches to pass Otis Taylor (410) for fifth on the club's career list. ... Chiefs K Harrison Butker has made 15 consecutive field goals. ... Washington is last in the league in attendance. The team is averaging just over 51,000 fans through the first three home games this season. ... Washington QB Taylor Heinicke has thrown for 1,208 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions since taking over for Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1. ... Gibson ran for two TDs last week against the Saints. ... WR Terry McLaurin has made at least four catches in seven consecutive games. ... TE Ricky Seals-Jones led Washington with five receptions last week in the absence of injured starter Logan Thomas. ... Young's first sack of the season was also a strip sack of Winston, with the fumble recovered by Payne. ... LB Cole Holcomb picked off Winston and led Washington with seven tackles last week.

FANTASY TIP: Everyone on either offense is a must start, no one more so than Kelce, who should be a matchup nightmare for Washington. Hill should also present plenty of problems.