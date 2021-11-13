Chiefs looking up at Raiders headed into 1st meeting

Josh Dubow

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in an unusual spot headed into their first meeting of the season against their fiercest AFC West rivals.

For the first time since 2016, the Chiefs (5-4) are looking up at the Raiders (5-3) in the standings headed into their meeting on Sunday night.

Kansas City has dominated this division for the previous four seasons, and the rivalry since Andy Reid arrived as coach in 2013. But with the defense getting repeatedly gashed early in the season and Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered offense struggling the past few weeks, the Chiefs look nothing like the team that has represented the AFC in the past two Super Bowls.

"Obviously, it's been bad these last few weeks, haven't been the way that you're accustomed to us being," Mahomes said of the offense. "But it's no different than what we were doing at the beginning of the year when we were having success. If I had to bet on it, I'd bet we'd kind of figure it out here soon, and hopefully this is the first week of taking that step."

The Chiefs have been held to 36 points the past three games, marking the first time in Mahomes' career that they failed to top 20 points in three straight games.

But they still managed to win the last two to remain in the playoff hunt as a defense that gave up at least 29 points in each of the first five games has become a bit more stingy.

"We've learned how to win games even when it's not pretty," Mahomes said. "Offensively we want to play better, but at the end of the day, I'd rather win and not play great offensively than like earlier in the season when we played great offensively and lost."

While the issues for Kansas City have been on the field, the Raiders have been dealing with major off-field problems.

Coach Jon Gruden resigned last month after offensive emails were revealed. The Raiders then cut ties with both of their 2020 first-round picks in less than a week with receiver Henry Ruggs III released after being charged in a fatal DUI crash, and cornerback Damon Arnette cut after making a video in which he brandished a gun and threatened to kill someone.

That has put a heavy burden on interim coach Rich Bisaccia and the team leaders.

"I mean it feels like there has been something every week and you don't even want to go on a plane flight or check your phone, let alone have something else happen," quarterback Derek Carr said.

NEED FOR SPEED

The absence of Ruggs was notable for the Raiders' offense last week. Carr didn't push the ball downfield without his fastest receiver, leading to the move to sign DeSean Jackson. The 34-year-old Jackson has been one of the game's best deep threats over his career but hasn't had more than 15 catches in a season since 2018.

"He's very fast. He can still run," Carr said after his first practice with Jackson. "And that definitely showed up today."

MR. INSIDE/OUTSIDE

The Chiefs toyed with using Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones at defensive end this season, but the experiment has produced dismal results. But with the acquisition of Melvin Ingram from Pittsburgh, the Chiefs have a capable pass rusher opposite Frank Clark, and that in turn has allowed Jones to kick back inside to his natural position.

"Chris just wants to do what's best and help out wherever he can," Reid said. "I appreciate his attitude on that."

HOLD THE LINE

A bright spot for the Raiders the past two weeks has been improved play on the offensive line and in the running game. Las Vegas has given up just one one sack in those games and topped 100 yards rushing in both contests after failing to do that in five of the first six games. Center Andre James has improved after a rough start and rookie Alex Leatherwood has played better since being moved from right tackle to guard.

"They've certainly improved," Bisaccia said. "But I think we're all working on improving day in and day out. What can we do better tomorrow that we didn't do today? And certainly, they are microcosm of our improvement throughout the entire team."

CURLY AND THE REDHEAD

Reid and Hall of Fame coach Curly Lambeau are tied for fifth in career regular-season wins after the Chiefs beat the Packers — coincidentally enough — last week. It was meaningful for Reid in part because of his years as an assistant in Green Bay.

"When they start naming fields after you, that means you did a pretty good job," Reid said. "You couldn't help but learn about him when you were there, especially for the number of years that I was there. It's an honor. It's hard to believe, but it's an honor to have your name be mentioned close to this guy. So yeah, I'm humbled about it and honored."

KANSAS CITY (5-4) at LAS VEGAS (5-3)

Sunday, 7:20 p.m. CST, NBC

BETTING LINE: Chiefs by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Kansas City 2-7; Las Vegas 4-4.

SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 68-54-2.

LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Raiders 35-31 on Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas.

LAST WEEK: Chiefs beat Packers 13-7; Raiders lost to Giants 23-16.

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (7), RUSH (15), PASS (6), SCORING (15).

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (21), PASS (21), SCORING (24).

RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (27), PASS (2), SCORING (16).

RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (10), RUSH (28), PASS (5), SCORING (15).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Chiefs minus-9; Raiders plus-2.

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Josh Gordon took more snaps than Demarcus Robinson last week, a sign the former All-Pro is starting to pick up the Kansas City offense. The next step is for Gordon and QB Patrick Mahomes to get on the same page. Their only connection came in Week 5 against Buffalo, even though Gordon has been targeted plenty of times since.

RAIDERS PLAYER TO WATCH: DE Yannick Ngakoue has back-to-back games with two sacks and has done it in three of the past four contests. Ngakoue is the first Raiders player with consecutive multi-sack games since Khalil Mack in 2016 and can tie the franchise record held by Mack (2015) and Derrick Burgess (2005) by doing it in three straight games.

KEY MATCHUP: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Raiders LB Cory Littleton. Kelce has averaged 110.3 yards receiving and has five TDs in his past six matchups against the Raiders. Littleton could get plenty of time matched up with Kelce and figures to have his hands full.

KEY INJURIES: Chiefs RT Mike Remmers has been out with a knee injury, and backup Lucas Niang hurt his ribs against the Packers. That forced third-stringer Andrew Wylie to finish the game. .. DT Johnathan Hankins (back) and LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) could miss the game for the Raiders.

SERIES NOTES: The Chiefs are 12-4 against the Raiders since Andy Reid took over as coach in 2013. ... The teams split last season with the Raiders winning 40-32 at Kansas City and the Chiefs getting a late comeback win in Las Vegas. ... Mahomes has 15 TD passes and 1,882 yards passing in six games against the Raiders, his most against any team. ... Raiders QB Derek Carr threw for 722 yards and six TDs last season against the Chiefs.

STATS AND STUFF: Reid needs one more win to pass Curly Lambeau (226) for fifth place on the regular-season list. ... Mahomes needs 300 yards passing to pass Kurt Warner (29) for the most 300-yard games in a quarterback's first five seasons. ... Mahomes is 10-1 in the month of November. ... Mahomes threw for 166 yards last week against Green Bay, the lowest total of his career in a game that he finished. ... Mahomes has six interceptions in six games against the Raiders. ... Kelce has caught a pass in 120 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in Chiefs history. ... WR Tyreek Hill needs one TD to pass Jamaal Charles (64) for third most in Chiefs history. Hill has 53 through the air, six on the ground, four on punt returns and one on kickoff returns. ... Chiefs K Harrison Butker has three field goals of at least 50 yards, one off the single-season club record. ... Chiefs RB Darrel Williams ran for a career-best 70 yards last week against Green Bay. ... LB Nick Bolton leads all rookies with 71 tackles and is second with nine tackles for loss. ... The Raiders are 2-1 under interim coach Rich Bisaccia. ... Las Vegas turned over the ball three times last week after having only five in the first seven games. ... The Raiders have gained a league-leading 98.3 net yards passing per game more than their opponents. ... Las Vegas RB Josh Jacobs had a season high 95 yards from scrimmage last week and has run for a TD in three of the past four games. ... The Raiders have topped 100 yards rushing in back-to-back gams after doing it only once in the first six games. ... This is the first time since 1999 that the Raiders held each of their first eight opponents to fewer than 30 points.

FANTASY TIP: The Raiders settled for four FGs on six red-zone drives last week as part of a continuing problem of finishing off drives. That could make K Daniel Carlson a prime target as no team has attempted more field goals from inside 40 yards than the Raiders the past two seasons.

– AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta contributed to this report