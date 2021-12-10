Chiefs aim for sixth straight win as Raiders come calling

Dave Skretta

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs probably look back wistfully these days to their last game against the Raiders.

It was the only time in about two months their offense looked like normal.

Andy Reid's high-powered, thrill-a-minute cast of characters that carried the Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowls has been uncharacteristically stuck in neutral this season. The Chiefs have topped 22 points just once since mid-October, and that was in a 41-14 rout of their longtime AFC West rival in Las Vegas last month.

"Every day is different in this league. That's why you have to prep and focus so much this week," said Reid, who needs one win to reach 100 in Kansas City. "You have to remember, the other team is playing. You're not doing it against air. You have to go out and execute and do it every day."

The Chiefs (8-4) have won five straight to take a one-game lead on the Chargers and a two-game lead on the Broncos and Raiders (6-6) as they seek a sixth straight AFC West crown. But their winning streak has been fueled by their suddenly stingy defense, which has held three of its last four opponents to fewer than 10 points.

That includes the Packers — albeit without Aaron Rodgers — along with the Cowboys and the Broncos.

"They are all great players and sometimes it just takes a little bit to be, 'OK, this is what we are going to be good at right now,'" Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. "From the first half of the year to the second half, are they doing things much different? I mean, you still see the same things. Maybe they are executing a little bit better and things like that, but any time I play these guys I know what I'm in for and it's going to be a tough match."

What began as such a promising season for the Raiders is starting to spiral into another forgettable one. Their loss to the Chiefs last month came during a three-game skid, and last week's loss to Washington made it four in their last five.

Much like the Chiefs, the culprit for the Raiders has been an inconsistent offense.

Unlike the Chiefs, their defense hasn't been able to bail them out.

"In the games that have either gone down to the wire for us, or certainly the ones we've had a chance to win at the end, we started fast," said Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia, whose team has been outscored by 30 points in the first quarter.

"When it goes in your favor that way, you feel like you can keep rolling. When it doesn't, well, we've been 14 down and come back and won a game as well this year. So, either way, we have to keep going. But we'd certainly love to start fast."

WELCOME BACK

The Chiefs' defense could be even stingier this week with the return of Rashad Fenton, who is rated among the league's top cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus. The versatile Fenton missed last week's game with a knee injury.

WELCOME BACK, PART 2

The Raiders' defense also could get a lift if cornerback Trayvon Mullen can play for the first time since a foot injury in Week 4. They also could have tight end Darren Waller, who has been dealing with a knee issue, and linebacker Denzel Perryman, who has had an ankle injury. Both were day to day this week.

TASTY TARGET

The Chiefs have done a good job of taking advantage of Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's coverage issues the past two seasons. Abram was beaten for the game-winning TD pass by Travis Kelce in the second meeting in 2020 and allowed nine catches on nine targets for 127 yards and two TDs in their Week 10 loss this season.

RELIABLE RENFROW

With Waller dealing with injuries the past two weeks, slot receiver Hunter Renfrow has emerged as Derek Carr's most reliable target. Renfrow has 17 catches for 236 yards, joining Hall of Famer Tim Brown as the only Raiders with at least eight catches and 100 yards in consecutive games in the same season.

"It's very easy to see the importance of Hunter Renfrow, not only to our offense but to our team," Bisaccia said. "He's a mingler, he's a locker room guy. He's really matured as far as a leader in his own way. It's easy to identify him on the field because the ball seems to find him all the time and usually the ball finds good players."

STOP DROPS (AND ROLL)

Kelce is tied for the league lead with 10 dropped passes, and Tyreek Hill already has a career-high seven, with both of Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets having passes bounce off them for interceptions.

All together, Kansas City has the third most drops in the NFL with 20 — a big reason why its offense has gone haywire.

"It just happens. It's part of football," Mahomes said. "Luckily our defense is playing well enough that when they have happened they've gotten stops and not let them impact the team."

LAS VEGAS (6-6) at KANSAS CITY (8-4)

Sunday, noon, CBS

BETTING LINE: Chiefs by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Las Vegas 5-7; Kansas City 5-7.

SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 69-54-2.

LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Raiders 41-14 on Nov. 14 in Las Vegas.

LAST WEEK: Raiders lost to Washington 17-15; Chiefs beat Broncos 22-9.

RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (T27), PASS (2), SCORING (T17)

RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (26), PASS (13), SCORING (26)

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH (19), PASS (T5), SCORING (T13)

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (20), PASS (24), SCORING (8)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Raiders plus-1; Chiefs minus-5.

RAIDERS PLAYER TO WATCH: FS Johnathan Abram has been picked on repeatedly by the Chiefs in the three games he's faced them. Patrick Mahomes completed all nine passes he threw in the first meeting with Abram in coverage and is 14 of 15 for 198 yards and three TDs in three meetings throwing against him.

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: DE Melvin Ingram had a half-sack and three tackles for loss last week against Denver. His ability to get pressure on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr would help out the defensive backfield, which got shredded when the teams met in Las Vegas.

KEY MATCHUP: Mahomes and the Kansas City passing attack against the Las Vegas secondary. Mahomes had another poor game last week against Denver, throwing for 184 yards with an interception and no TD passes. He'll try to bounce back against a Raiders pass defense that is allowing just over 230 yards per game.

KEY INJURIES: Raiders CB Trayvon Mullen (foot) could return for the first time since Week 4. TE Darren Waller (knee) and LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) were day to day this week. LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) went on IR this week. ... Chiefs CB Chris Lammons is out with a high-ankle sprain, though CB Rashad Fenton (knee) and RT Lucas Niang (ribs) could be back this week.

SERIES NOTES: The Chiefs have won seven of the last eight in a series that began when the two teams were members of the AFL. The Raiders' only win since the 2017 season came in the first meeting last year, when Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-32 win. Mahomes threw for 406 yards with five touchdowns and no picks in a 41-14 win for Kansas City earlier this season.

STATS AND STUFF: The Chiefs lead the Chargers by one game and the Raiders and Broncos by two as they seek their sixth consecutive AFC West title. ... The Raiders have lost four of their last five games. ... Las Vegas has scored on only 50% of red-zone drives, tied for third worst in the NFL. ... Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow has topped 100 yards receiving in consecutive games for the second time in his career. ... Las Vegas is 6-0 when Carr throws for at least 300 yards and 0-6 when he doesn't. ... The Raiders have been held to 16 points or fewer six times, their most through 12 games since 2014. Only Houston (seven) has been held that low more times. ... Raiders RB Josh Jacobs had a career-high nine catches last week but gained only 38 yards, the fewest yards in franchise history for a player with at least nine catches. ... Las Vegas ranks 30th in the NFL converting 33.8% of third downs. ... Raiders rookie CB Nate Hobbs had his first career INT last week. ... LB Perryman has at least 10 tackles in 10 of 12 games this season. ... Las Vegas ranks first in the NFL in gaining 6.38 yards per play on first downs. ... Kansas City was won five straight games, tied for the second-longest active streak in the NFL. ... The Chiefs are 14-3 against the Raiders since Andy Reid took over as coach. ... Reid needs one more victory to reach 100 overall with Kansas City. Marty Schottenheimer (101) and Hank Stram (124) are the only other coaches to reach that mark. ... Kansas City has held its opponents to 17 points or fewer each of the last five games. Six would tie for the fourth-longest streak in franchise history. ... Mahomes needs 73 yards passing to surpass Alex Smith (17,608) for third most in Chiefs history. He has thrown for at least 340 yards and two TDs in each of his last three games against Las Vegas. ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has caught a pass in 123 straight games. He needs 152 yards receiving to become the first tight end in NFL history with six consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. ... WR Tyreek Hill needs 46 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the season. It would be his fourth time reaching the mark, trailing only Kelce for most in Chiefs history. ... Hill needs one TD catch to pass Chris Burford (55) for third in franchise history. Two would tie Otis Taylor (57) for second. ... C Creed Humphrey and RG Trey Smith have started every game this season. They are trying to become the third pair of rookies to start every game, joining Sylvester Hicks and Art Still in 1978, and Brandon Carr and Glenn Dorsey in 2008. ... Chiefs SS Dan Sorenson had a 75-yard pick-6 last week against Denver.

FANTASY TIP: Hill and Kelce were shut down by Denver, combining for five catches and 47 yards receiving. But rarely do the two of them stay down for long, and you can bet Reid and Mahomes will make a concerted effort to get the two playmakers involved against Las Vegas. That means both could be poised for a big game.