Mahomes, Herbert on primetime stage as Chiefs visit Chargers

Joe Reedy

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The first two meetings between Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert have come down to the final minute.

With playoff positioning up for grabs, the same thing is expected Thursday night when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers.

The two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs (9-4) have won six straight since a 3-4 start to vault back into the division lead.

One of those losses was to the Chargers on Sept. 26 when Herbert threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams with 32 seconds remaining as Los Angeles rallied for a 30-24 victory.

The Chargers (8-5) come in with wins in two straight games for the first time since October and can move into first place in the AFC West with a victory by virtue of sweeping the season series.

"Our focus isn't on what's at stake. It's on our opponent. We know the challenge that is in front of us and how we need to play this game," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said.

Kansas City committed four turnovers in the first meeting that led to 21 Los Angeles points, but Mahomes and company have been rolling since overcoming their early season struggles.

"I think we could continue to play better and better. You want to keep building as the season goes on," said Mahomes, who is fifth in the league with 3,642 passing yards.

"I think defense is playing really good right now and the offense is — some games are great and some game just average so for us it's going to be us going into play a good defense that we're playing on Thursday and playing our best football."

While Herbert has six touchdowns and only one interception in wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants, the defense has started to find its footing with eight sacks, six takeaways and forcing seven three-and-out possessions the past two weeks.

"We're facing a really good Chiefs team on Thursday, so it's going to take all of us," said Herbert, fourth in the league in passing yards with 3,822. "As long as we keep building, we keep getting better, I think we can play some pretty good football."

Herbert's first NFL start came against the Chiefs on Sept. 20, 2020. He threw for 311 yards and a touchdown, but the Chiefs won 23-20 in overtime on Harrison Butker's 58-yard field goal.

Herbert is the first player to reach 30 touchdown passes in his first two seasons and has the most completions by a player through his first two seasons (734). With 8,158 passing yards, he needs 39 to surpass Andrew Luck for most in a player's first two years.

COVID-19 TOLL

Both teams have key players out because of COVID-19.

Chargers OT Rashawn Slater and Chiefs WR Josh Gordon tested positive Monday while Kansas City DT Chris Jones entered league protocols Tuesday. Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. was added Wednesday.

Slater, the 13th overall pick in April's draft, has allowed 17 quarterback pressures according to Pro Football Focus, which is 15th fewest among starting offensive tackles. Trey Pipkins III, who will get the start in Slater's place, allowed 17 pressures in nine games last season.

"Obviously, it's really tough to lose a guy like Rashawn, I know he's an incredible player, but you can't worry about that because the Chiefs don't care whether he's out there or not," Herbert said. "Trey is a veteran guy that really gets it. So when he goes out there, we feel comfortable with him."

Gordon has been a bit player in the Chiefs offense, but Jones is perhaps their best pass rusher, putting more pressure on defensive ends Frank Clark and Melvin Ingram. Nick Bolton and Ben Niemann should get most of Gay's snaps.

"Probably the only guy you can compare him to is Aaron Donald," Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said of Jones. "You're talking about inside dominance. It's going to be a big challenge to replace him but we're healthier than ever defensively."

SNEED OUT AGAIN

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed is out again after returning to the team Tuesday. He'd been away since last Friday, when his brother was stabbed to death in his native Louisiana. Sneed has become an indispensable part of the Kansas City defense, playing more snaps than anyone else through 12 games and providing so much-needed juice.

"Obviously he's hurting from the situation," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "He was very close to his brother. But like I've said, he's on his way back and I think it'll be good for him to be around his teammates. They care a lot about him."

REELING IT IN?

Herbert is 7 of 11 with two touchdowns on deep passes (in the air at least 20 yards) over the past two weeks, but he has struggled against the Chiefs. He is 2 of 9 on deep balls in his matchups against Kansas City.

Kansas City has allowed only 18 completions on deep passes this season, which is tied for 10th-best in the league.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who has 16 scrimmage touchdowns this season and has reached the end zone in five straight games.

Ekeler is listed as questionable on the injury report, but is expected to be in the lineup after missing most of the second half of last week's game because of an ankle injury. Ekeler is averaging 108.8 yards from scrimmage in his past six games against the Chiefs.

CHIEFS OF THE ROAD

Kansas City is 18-3 on the road since 2019, which is the best mark in the league over the past three seasons.

Meanwhile the Chargers have struggled inside their Hollywood Park home. They are 8-7 at SoFi Stadium since moving in with the Los Angeles Rams at the start of the 2020 season.

AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta in Kansas City contributed.

KANSAS CITY (9-4) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (8-5)

Thursday, 7:20 p.m. CST, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon

BETTING LINE: Chiefs by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Kansas City 6-7; Los Angeles 7-6.

SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 64-58-1.

LAST MEETING: Chargers beat Chiefs 30-24 on Sept. 26, in Kansas City.

LAST WEEK: Chiefs beat Raiders 48-9; Chargers beat Giants 37-21.

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (4), RUSH (16), PASS (6), SCORING (T-8).

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (24), RUSH (14), PASS (26), SCORING (6).

CHARGERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (21), PASS (5), SCORING (T-8).

CHARGERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (31), PASS (4), SCORING (26).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Chiefs 0; Chargers plus-3.

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: CB Rashad Fenton has missed the past two games with a knee injury, but he practiced on a limited basis last week and should be ready to go against the Chargers. Fenton has ranked among the top cornerbacks in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, and is particularly good in man-to-man coverage.

CHARGERS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Jalen Guyton has touchdown receptions of 44 and 59 yards in the past two games, helping Los Angeles to consecutive wins by double-digit margins for the first time since Week 5-6 in 2018. Guyton had seven catches for 177 yards against Cincinnati and New York, the best two-week stretch of his three-year career. The Chargers will need to find ways to create explosive plays against the dominant Chiefs defense, and Guyton should be one of their better options.

KEY MATCHUP: Chiefs DL Frank Clark vs. Chargers LT Trey Pipkins. Los Angeles has to shuffle its line with outstanding rookie Rashawn Slater on the COVID-19 list. The raw but athletic Pipkins will likely get the call protecting Justin Herbert's blind side, but other options could include moving Storm Norton from right tackle to left or sliding guard Matt Feiler outside. Whoever lines up there will have to keep Clark at bay.

KEY INJURIES: Fenton (knee) and RT Lucas Niang (ribs) should be available after missing last week's game. LB Nick Bolton (wrist) was limited earlier this week but also should play. DE Chris Jones' status is unknown after going on the COVID-19 list Tuesday, so Kansas City could be without its most disruptive lineman. … WR Keenan Allen should return after sitting out against the Giants because of COVID-19. RB Austin Ekeler should play after hurting his ankle Sunday. S Derwin James (hamstring) got in a limited practice Tuesday, which bodes well for him returning after not playing last week.

SERIES NOTES: The Chargers have won the past two meetings after dropping seven of the previous eight. … QB Patrick Mahomes had three touchdown passes and two interceptions against Los Angeles in Week 3 after tossing 10 TDs against two picks in his first five starts against them. … Herbert made his first career start in a 23-20 overtime loss to Kansas City in Week 2 last season. He has thrown for 894 yards and eight touchdowns against one interception in three meetings.

STATS AND STUFF: The Chiefs have won six straight games, tied for the seventh-longest streak in franchise history. ... Kansas City has held three straight opponents to nine points apiece, the second-longest streak of 10 or fewer in franchise history. The record is five straight games set in 1968 in the AFL. ... Andy Reid can tie Marty Schottenheimer (101) for second among Chiefs coaches in regular-season wins Thursday night. Hank Stram has the record with 124. ... Mahomes passed Alex Smith last week for third place in Chiefs history with 17,794 yards passing in his career. Trent Green is next with 21,459. ... Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill already has broken his own single-season record with 89 catches. He also has 1,030 yards receiving, eclipsing the 1,000 mark for the fourth straight season. ... Hill (6,421) needs 125 yards receiving to pass Henry Marshall for third in Chiefs history. ... Chargers OLB Joey Bosa leads the NFL with five strip-sacks. … Herbert is one of three QBs to throw for 8,000 yards in his first two seasons, joining Andrew Luck (8,196) and Jameis Winston (8,132). Herbert (8,158) needs 39 yards to pass Luck. … Herbert had three touchdown passes against New York, his eighth career game throwing at least three scores without an interception. … Ekeler's 23 career touchdown catches are tied for ninth most by a RB in the common draft era. Since 1967, only seven rushers have caught 25 touchdowns. … Los Angeles has the best fourth-down defense in the league, allowing opponents to convert 5 of 16 chances (31.3%).

FANTASY TIP: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce hasn't been much of a factor the past two weeks, posting identical performances with three catches for 27 yards against Denver and Las Vegas. That should change in a big way against the Chargers; he's caught at least seven passes in four of his past five matchups with them. The only big play Los Angeles allowed against New York was a 60-yard catch-and-run to a tight end, so opportunities should be there for Kelce, who finished with 104 yards on seven receptions in the first meeting earlier this season.