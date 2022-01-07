Chiefs seek No. 1 seed and 13th consecutive win over Broncos

Arnie Stapleton

Associated Press

DENVER — Patrick Mahomes sees the regular-season finale at Denver on Saturday as a way for the Kansas City Chiefs to tune up for another long playoff run, no matter when that might begin.

The Chiefs (11-5) lost the pole position in the AFC bracket with their last-second loss at Cincinnati last week. So, they'll have to beat the Broncos (7-9) and the Titans would have to lose to Houston for Kansas City to get the No. 1 seed for the third time in four years.

"I think guys are ready to go. We understand that we can still go out there and do whatever we want to do, it's just going to take us being better and better each and every week," Mahomes said. "We know it's still going to be a tough game this week in the Broncos, playing in Denver. It's always a tough game, so we're just going to focus on trying to win this week, and we'll let the playoffs handle itself."

Although the Chiefs have dominated Denver with 12 consecutive wins over their AFC West foes, Mahomes doesn't put up his usual big numbers against Vic Fangio's defenses.

They beat the Broncos 22-9 a month ago despite Mahomes completing just 15 of 29 passes for 184 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were held to a combined 49 yards receiving.

It was reminiscent of last season's game in Kansas City when the Chiefs trailed Denver until late in the third quarter and ultimately pulled out a 22-16 nail-biter.

"Yeah I mean we've been successful as far as winning games, but they're always hard-fought battles," Mahomes said. "That defense, I mean they got playmakers everywhere and they run a great scheme, they have a great defensive coordinator, great defensive head coach and they have good feel for playing against us since we play so much.

"It's always a tough fought battle for us, a great football team, a great defense and playing in Denver is never easy."

The Broncos, suffering through a fifth consecutive losing season and a sixth straight season without a playoff berth, won't have star rookie Patrick Surtain II to help contain the Chiefs' high-octane offense. He's out with two strained calves.

Drew Lock will make his third straight start in place of Teddy Bridgewater, who suffered a concussion against Cincinnati on Dec. 19. Although he has lost road games to the Raiders and Chargers, he has shown better decision-making and hasn't committed a turnover.

"Drew has found that love for the game again," Bridgewater said Thursday. "I was in the same situation before where it took for me to not be starting for me to find that love and that joy for the game again.

"That's just been the theme of our conversations. He's having fun out there. You love to see it. He's matured in so many ways. He's protecting the ball. So, I'm excited that all of his hard work throughout this year is finally on display and he's finally getting a chance to go out there and compete."

Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens sees the same thing in Lock from afar.

"Yeah, he's grown as a player as most guys do in this league," Hitchens said. "The longer you learn, the better you can play and read stuff, but deep down he's still aggressive and loves the deep ball. So, similar to a year ago or so, but I think he improved just learning the game as a whole."

SLOW AND STEADY

Chiefs fourth-year running back Darrel Williams, who has taken over as the starter with Clyde Edwards-Helaire out with a shoulder injury, needs just 37 yards from scrimmage to reach 1,000 in a season for the first time. Not bad for an undrafted free agent out of LSU who has played sparingly throughout his career.

"It's never easy having to wait for your turn," Williams said, "and when you finally get your opportunity you have to make the most of it."

EXPLANATION, PLEASE

It has become common — and sometimes comical — to see Mahomes chasing after an official to discuss a penalty on the Chiefs. That was especially true last week in Cincinnati, where the Chiefs committed 10 penalties that cost them 83 yards.

"I mean it's a tough job that they have. They're seeing some of the best athletes in the world flying around with a lot of contact and stuff going on," Mahomes said. "Sometimes I'm disappointed I didn't get the call that I thought we should get, but that's part of the game and at the end of the day, I'd rather them let us play more than anything."

WHO'S THAT?

A rash of injuries at inside linebacker have forced the Broncos to dig deep into their depth chart, and they've found a gem in Jonas Griffith, a small-school All-American at Indiana State who spent last season on the practice squads of the Colts and 49ers, who traded him to Denver on Aug. 31.

Griffith leads the Broncos with 33 tackles in his three starts over the last three weeks. That would project to a whopping 187 over a full season.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-5) at DENVER BRONCOS (7-9)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. CST, ESPN

LINE: Chiefs by 10, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Kansas City 8-8; Denver 7-9.

SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 68-55.

LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Broncos 22-9 on Dec. 5, 2021 at Kansas City, Missouri.

LAST WEEK: Chiefs lost to Bengals 34-31; Broncos lost to Chargers 34-13.

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH (16), PASS (2), SCORING (2).

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (17), PASS (28), SCORING (13).

BRONCOS OFFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (14), PASS (19), SCORING (12).

BRONCOS DEFENSE: OVERALL (9), RUSH (15), PASS (6), SCORING (3).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Chiefs plus-3; Broncos plus-2.

CHIEFS PLAYERS TO WATCH: DT Chris Jones had his third game with at least two sacks in last week's last-second loss in Cincinnati. If he can pressure Drew Lock, it should make things much easier for a pass defense that was shredded by Joe Burrow last week.

BRONCOS PLAYERS TO WATCH: S Justin Simmons is one of three players (Quandre Diggs and J.C. Jackson) with five or more interceptions in each of the last two seasons. He was snubbed for the Pro Bowl but is wrapping up his best season.

KEY MATCHUP: Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams vs. Chiefs' run defense. Williams ran for 102 yards against the Chiefs last month when Gordon was out. Gordon rushed for 131 yards in his last game against the Chiefs, in 2020. Although the duo was slowed down by the Raiders and Chargers, Gordon and Williams have combined for 2,170 scrimmage yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

KEY INJURIES: Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. (calf) should return after missing last week's game against Cincinnati. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) is a long shot to play. Broncos rookie CB Patrick Surtain II, who strained both calves last week, is out. The Broncos also placed QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), safety Kareem Jackson (shoulder/back) and LG Dalton Risner on IR. K Brandon McManus and P Sam Martin are expected to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for kickoff.

SERIES NOTES: The Chiefs have won 12 straight against their longtime division rival with their last loss coming Sept. 17, 2015. The Broncos have had their moments of late. They held Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to fewer than 50 combined yards in their last game and an incompletion that reviews showed might actually have been a fumble and TD return might have changed the tenor of that game a month ago. Prior to the Chiefs' current streak, Denver had dominated the series with seven consecutive wins.

STATS AND STUFF: With a win in Denver and a Titans' loss at Houston, the Chiefs would secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. ... Kansas City's 12-game winning streak in the series is tied for the league's eighth-longest since the 1970 merger. ... Coach Andy Reid is 35-6 against division opponents since 2015 and the Chiefs have won six straight AFC West titles. ... QB Patrick Mahomes is 12-0 as a starter in road divisional games. ... TE Travis Kelce needs 109 yards receiving for his fourth consecutive season of at least 1,200 yards. He needs 28 yards receiving to become the second Chiefs player and sixth tight end in NFL history with 9,000 yards receiving. ... Kelce and WR Tyreek Hill each have 56 career TD catches. They each need two more to pass Otis Taylor (57) for second in Chiefs history. ... Chiefs RB Darrel Williams had a career-high 88 yards rushing and 107 yards from scrimmage last week. He also tied a career-best with two TD runs. ... Lock is making his third consecutive start in place of injured starter Bridgewater. ... Lock completed 72% of his throws for 245 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers. ... Lock is aiming for his fourth consecutive start without an interception. He tied for the league lead last year with 15 interceptions and 18 turnovers overall. ... Gordon, who becomes a free agent after the season, is the only NFL player with nine or more touchdowns in each of the last six seasons. Gordon and Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott are the league's only running backs with 900-plus scrimmage yards in each of the last six seasons. ... Rookie RB Javonte Williams had a career-best 178 scrimmage yards in the teams' first meeting. He ranks third among rookies with 1,155 scrimmage yards. ... TE Noah Fant led the virus-depleted Broncos with six catches for 92 yards last week and scored his fourth TD of the season.