Steelers visit Chiefs with nothing-to-lose playoff attitude

Dave Skretta

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger are brutally honest about the Steelers' chances of advancing past the wild-card round of the playoffs, especially given the Chiefs humiliated them just a few weeks ago in Arrowhead Stadium.

First, the Pittsburgh coach: "I don't know how much you learn from it, to be quite honest with you. They smashed us so definitely," Tomlin said of the first meeting. "More than anything, this is like a reboot."

Then, the quarterback: "We probably aren't supposed to be here," Roethlisberger said. "We probably are not a very good football team. Out of 14 teams that are in, we're probably at number 14. We're double-digit underdogs in the playoffs."

You almost wonder whether the Steelers will even show up Sunday night.

But they need only look at their own postseason history to know there's always a chance. The likely retiring Roethlisberger was a second-year pro in 2005 when the Steelers parlayed another wild-card berth into their most-recent Super Bowl triumph.

Few folks back then expected a team featuring the retiring Jerome Bettis to make such an inspired playoff run.

"We're probably 20-point underdogs," Roethlisberger said, "and we're going against the No. 1 team that's won the AFC the last two years — arguably the best team in football we don't have a chance. So let's just go in and play and have fun."

Indeed, the Steelers (9-7-1) are playing with nothing to lose while the Chiefs (12-5) carry the weight of hefty expectations.

Not only have they won the past two AFC titles, they've been to the past three championship games, and they're fresh off a record sixth West division title. The organization that once went nearly three decades without winning a home playoff game has now won five in a row, thanks to a bevy of talent surrounding Pro Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"I think the first thing you realize is that at any moment, one play can change the entire game," Mahomes said. "It's like that in the regular season, but the playoffs, it even goes to another level. One play can end your season or keep it going."

The Chiefs were downright dominant during the middle part of the season, when a defense that was among the worst in the league did an about-face. But they stumbled down the stretch, losing in Cincinnati in their penultimate game — costing them a chance of having the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

They still get to start at Arrowhead Stadium. But rather than spend this weekend resting up for the divisional round, they get to face the nothing-to-lose Steelers on Sunday night.

"Right now it's all Pittsburgh," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "It takes every bit of effort right now to be ready for this team."

WATT'S UP, DOC

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt was a beaten-up non-factor against the Chiefs last month, playing about half of the defensive snaps and making one tackle. But he's much healthier now, and despite missing two games entirely and parts of two others because of injuries, he tied Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's sack record with 22 1/2 this season.

"I don't know what runs in that family, but they have great football players over there," Mahomes said. "He's special the way he can bend and get to the quarterback, but also the effort he plays with. They have a lot of guys that go and go."

STUCK IN THE BLOCKS

The Steelers have lost their past three playoff games, and two came at home when they walked onto the field as favorites and fell behind by 20-plus points. Slow starts have remained a bugaboo this season; the Steelers trailed Kansas City 23-0 at halftime and by 30 in the second half of their meeting earlier this season.

GET YOUR KICKS

Chris Boswell is one of three current Steelers that played in an 18-16 win over Kansas City in the divisional round in 2017, and perhaps the most important. He went 6 for 6 on field goals, helping them advance without reaching the end zone.

CATCHING KELCE

The Chiefs' 36-10 romp past Pittsburgh the day after Christmas came without Travis Kelce, who was in the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. He'll be back on the field Sunday against a team that has trouble dealing with talented tight ends.

"You allow him to have a (short) catch, but you pretty much better tackle," Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane said. "He's known to take 5-yard catches and turn them into 55-yard touchdowns. Tackle the catch is the main emphasis for us. "

OVER THE HILL

Tyreek Hill dealt with COVID-19 around the same time as Kelce, though he was cleared to play against Pittsburgh. While he was noticeably slowed, Hill still had two catches in the game. That helped him to break Kelce's single-season franchise mark with 111 catches, albeit during an expanded 17-game regular season.

"That record," Kelce said with a grin this week, "is supposed to be held by a wide receiver."

AFC Wild Card

PITTSBURGH (9-7-1) at KANSAS CITY (12-5)

Sunday, 7:15 p.m. CST, NBC

BETTING LINE: Chiefs by 12 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Steelers 8-9; Chiefs 8-9.

SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 23-10; 1-1 in postseason.

LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Steelers 36-10 on Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City.

LAST WEEK: Steelers beat Ravens 16-13 in OT; Chiefs beat Broncos 28-24.

STEELERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (23), RUSH (29), PASS (15), SCORING (21).

STEELERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (24), RUSH (32), PASS (9), SCORING (20).

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH (16), PASS (4), SCORING (4).

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (21), PASS (27), SCORING (8).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Steelers plus-2; Chiefs-plus 4.

STEELERS PLAYER TO WATCH: LB T.J. Watt. The league's best edge rusher tied Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's season sack record with 22 1/2 sacks, doing it despite missing two games entirely and parts of two others because of injuries. He was beaten up and a non-factor in the loss to the Chiefs last month, recording one tackle while being limited to 55% of snaps.

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: Whichever running backs are available. Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss the game with a shoulder injury, and Darrel Williams should play despite a sore toe. Whomever gets the bulk of the carries will be going against the league's worst run defense, allowing more than 146 yards per game.

KEY MATCHUP: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes against the Pittsburgh pass defense, which has been solid against just about everyone but him. The Steelers ranked ninth in the league, allowing just 215.1 yards per game through the air, but Mahomes dominated them for 258 yards and three TDs when Kansas City routed the Steelers in December.

INJURIES: Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr. (ankle), LB Rob Spillane (knee) and RB Najee Harris (elbow) practiced this week and are expected to play. WR James Washington began the week in the COVID-19 protocols. ... Chiefs RBs Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and Darrel Williams (toe) also practiced this week though Edwards-Helaire has been ruled out.

SERIES NOTES: The Steelers have dominated the series, though Kansas City has won the past two meetings, including their game in December. The Steelers beat the Chiefs 18-16 in the divisional round in 2017 while Kansas City beat the Steelers 27-24 in overtime in the wild-card round in 1994.

STATS AND STUFF: The Steelers have lost three straight playoff games since a win at Kansas City in the divisional round in 2017. QB Ben Roethlisberger, DL Cam Heyward and K Chris Boswell are the only players that remain from the team that lost to New England the following week in the AFC championship. ... The Chiefs begin the playoffs trying to make their third straight Super Bowl and fourth consecutive AFC title game. ... Roethlisberger will be making his 23rd postseason start, tied with Joe Montana for fourth among QBs in NFL history. ... Roethlisberger is 13-9 in the playoffs, though his QB rating in the postseason (86.4) is lower than the regular season (93.5). ... Roethlisberger is 7-3 against the Chiefs, with 18 TD passes and six interceptions. ... Pittsburgh RB Najee Harris set a franchise rookie record with 1,200 yards rushing. He had just 28 yards on 11 carries last week against Baltimore after injuring his left elbow in the first quarter. ... Pittsburgh's defense finished last against the run for the first time since the NFL-AFL merger. The Chiefs ran for 127 yards in the first meeting. ... The Steelers finished atop the NFL in sacks for a fifth straight season (55). ... The Steelers' minus-55 point differential is second worst in franchise history for a team that made the playoffs. They had a minus-61 differential in 1989 as a wild card at 9-7. That team won on the road at Houston in the first round before falling at Denver. ... Pittsburgh led the NFL with 169 fourth-quarter points, a franchise record. ... This is Pittsburgh's 63rd playoff game, second in the NFL behind Dallas (64). The Steelers are 36-26 in the playoffs, including 6-6 in the wild-card or opening round. That includes an OT loss to Montana and the Chiefs in 1994. ... Kansas City won nine of its past 10 regular-season games after a 1-3 start. ... The Chiefs are trying to win their fifth straight home playoff game, extending the franchise record. ... Kansas City has allowed 10 points or fewer in its past five home games. Six games would tie the second-longest mark in NFL since 1950. ... Chiefs coach Andy Reid can pass Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs for fourth in postseason wins with his 18th. ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 2-0 against Pittsburgh with nine TD passes and no interceptions. ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce needs 17 catches to reach 100 in postseason games. He also needs 8 yards to reach 1,000 and one more TD for his 10th. ... Chiefs DE Frank Clark has 11 postseason sacks. He needs one to tie Reggie White for fourth most since sacks became an official stat in 1982. ... Chiefs RB Darrel Williams had a career-best 1,010 yards from scrimmage this season. ... WR Tyreek Hill was third in the NFL with a Chiefs-record 111 catches. He had 1,239 yards receiving and nine TDs. ... Chiefs FS Tyrann Mathieu had at least three interceptions for the third straight season.