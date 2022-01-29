Young, hungry Bengals off to KC to face grizzled Chiefs for Super Bowl berth

Dave Skretta

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have been in this position before. Walking across the cold Arrowhead Stadium parking lot, dressing in their revamped locker room, strolling through the narrow tunnel and spilling onto the field for the AFC title game.

In fact, the Chiefs have done it each of the last three years.

It will be a wholly new experience for the Cincinnati Bengals, though, when they follow the same path Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Only a couple special teams players were alive, and coach Zac Taylor just starting out in elementary school, when they beat the Bills in January 1989 in their last trip to a conference championship game.

"I think it helps this time of year having a pretty good idea of what this is all about," acknowledged Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who can tie Tom Landy for second in NFL history with his 20th playoff win. "They know how we go about our business, the intensity, whether it's practice or what we expect out of the game."

That experience came in handy last Sunday, when the Chiefs went 44 yards in 13 seconds to kick a field goal and force overtime against Buffalo. Patrick Mahomes and Co. proceeded to win the coin toss, and ultimately the game, by marching right downfield for a touchdown without giving the Bills another chance with the ball.

It was the kind of unforgettable, heart-stopping victory that can give an NFL team plenty of momentum for the rest of the postseason — provided they get over it quickly enough to prepare for the next one.

"It was an awesome game and win that we'll remember forever," Mahomes said, "but we're not done. We're trying to get out there and win an AFC championship and try to get to the Super Bowl."

The Bengals had a thriller in their own right to get past top-seeded Tennessee last weekend. They blew a 16-6 second-half lead, then put rookie Evan McPherson in position to kick a winning 52-yard field goal as time expired.

It was the first road playoff win in franchise history. Now, they're after another in Kansas City.

"We're excited about the opportunity," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said. "If you want to do the things that we want to do, that's a team that you're going to have to beat every single year. The AFC has run through them for four straight years.

"So, you know, we're excited about the opportunity. We're gonna have a great week of practice and be ready to go."

FAMILIAR FACES

The Bengals beat the Chiefs on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati in a back-and-forth thriller that ended when McPherson drilled a 20-yard field goal as time expired. Burrow threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns, most of it going to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, while Mahomes threw for 259 yards and two scores against the lightly regarded Cincinnati secondary.

"The Chiefs do a good job of employing a variety of schemes to try to keep you off balance," Taylor said. "I thought Joe and Ja'Marr did a good job of being on the same page in that game."

STAR POWER

The two teams combined to send nine players to the Pro Bowl this season, six from Kansas City and three from Cincinnati, and there's another half-dozen players from each team that probably had a good argument to make it.

As it stands, the Chiefs have Mahomes joining wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones and safety Tyrann Mathieu along with new left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. The Bengals are sending Chase along with running back Joe Mixon and defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Of course, players for the winner Sunday will be heading to the Super Bowl instead.

DYNAMIC DUO

Burrow and Chase are 6-0 when playing together in postseason games, including their four games together at LSU, when Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a teammate. Burrow has averaged 381.8 yards passing with 22 TD throws during those six games, while Chase is averaging 106.8 yards receiving and has four of the scores.

KEEPING JOE CLEAN

Figuring out how to better protect Burrow has been a priority for the Bengals this week. They've struggled all season, especially against the better pass-rushing teams, and Burrow was sacked a stunning nine times by Tennessee.

"There's a lot of things that play into it, starting with me putting him in the best position, putting our guys in the best position to block the other team and be prepared for pressures and all that kind of stuff," Taylor said. "We spend a lot of time and effort talking through that. Some games, it's great. Some games, we're going to need to improve."

TWO TEAMS, ONE SEASON

Lost amid the playoff chaos last weekend was the fact that few people outside Kansas City thought the Chiefs would even be in this position. They dropped three of their first seven games, including an embarrassing 27-3 loss in Tennessee, and an overhauled defense was allowing yards and points in staggering numbers.

The Chiefs turned things around quickly, though, and have lost just once since that October day — to Cincinnati.

"I think I just saw the persistence and the championship swagger, I guess you would say, of the team we have," Mahomes said. "Guys didn't hang their head. They just wanted to get better. I think that process of every day getting better and better has put us in this situation now, and we don't want to come up short. We want to keep this process going, and get better, and try to leave our best football out there on the football field."

AFC Championship

CINCINNATI (10-7) at KANSAS CITY (12-5)

Sunday, 2 p.m. CT, CBS

BETTING LINE: Chiefs by 7, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 12-7; Chiefs 10-9.

SERIES RECORD: Bengals lead 16-14.

LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Chiefs 34-31 on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati.

LAST WEEK: Bengals beat Titans 19-16; Chiefs beat Bills 42-36.

BENGALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (13), RUSH (23), PASS (7), SCORING (T7)

BENGALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (18), RUSH (5), PASS (26), SCORING (17)

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH (16), PASS (4), SCORING (4)

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (21), PASS (27), SCORING (8)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Bengals 0; Chiefs plus-4

BENGALS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Ja'Marr Chase made just about every defense look foolish this season, catching 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. A disproportionate number of all those came in Week 17 against Kansas City, when Joe Burrow found him 11 times for 266 yards and three TDs in a 34-31 win.

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: CBs Charvarius Ward and L'Jarius Sneed need to play better than they did last week against Buffalo, when Josh Allen shredded them in the second half of a shootout. That's because they won't just be dealing with Chase but also Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

KEY MATCHUP: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes against the Bengals' poorly ranked pass defense. Mahomes had a relatively pedestrian game, at least by his standards, with 259 yards passing and two TDs against Cincinnati near the end of the regular season. So far, Mahomes has thrown for 404 yards and five TDs against Pittsburgh and 378 and three TDs against Buffalo in the playoffs.

KEY INJURIES: Bengals DE Cam Sample (groin), WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and DT Josh Tupou (knee) are day to day. ... Chiefs FS Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) returned to practice Thursday and expects to play. CB Rashad Fenton (back) and RB Darrel Williams (toe) also returned to practice after missing the Buffalo game.

SERIES NOTES: The Bengals have won five of their past six games with Kansas City, including their matchup earlier this season. But their last trip to Arrowhead Stadium in October 2018 ended with a humiliating 45-10 loss. This will be the first time the teams have met in the postseason. The expansion Bengals' first game of any kind was against the Chiefs in the preseason on Aug. 3, 1968, at Nippert Stadium on the University of Cincinnati campus; the Chiefs won, 38-14.

STATS AND STUFF: The AFC North champion Bengals beat the Raiders 26-19 in the wild-card game, then needed a winning 52-yard field goal from rookie Evan McPherson to beat top-seeded Tennessee last Saturday. ... The AFC West champion Chiefs are hosting a championship game for a record fourth straight year. The Raiders (1973-77), Bills (1990-93) and Patriots (2011-18) are the only others to make at least four straight title game appearances. ... Kansas City is trying to reach its third straight Super Bowl, which would match the second-longest streak in NFL history. ... The Raiders win was the first in the postseason for the Bengals in three decades. The win at Nashville was their first on the road in the playoffs in team history. ... The AFC championship appearance is the first for the Bengals since they advanced to the Super Bowl after the 1988 season, where they lost to San Francisco. ... The Bengals had the fewest penalties yards (620) in the regular season and were second in number of penalties (72). ... McPherson is 8 for 8 in two playoff games. ... Chase's regular-season total of 1,455 yards receiving was a team record. Chase had nine catches for 116 yards in the win over the Raiders, had five for 109 last week against the Titans. ... RB Joe Mixon and DE Trey Hendrickson joined Chase in being voted to the Pro Bowl. ... QB Joe Burrow shattered single-season franchise records for passer rating (108.3), yards (4,611), TDs passing and 300-yard games (six). Burrow was 28 of 37 for 348 yards with no touchdowns and one pick last week. ... The Bengals were the first team in NFL history with a 4,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers all under 26 years old. ... Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy played for the Bengals from 1995-98 ... Kansas City has won six straight playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium, the longest streak in franchise history. ... The Chiefs were the fifth team in NFL history with at least 550 yards total offense and 30 first downs in last Sunday's 42-36 overtime win over Buffalo. The Bills had been the league's No. 1 scoring defense. ... Burrow and Chase, along with Bengals DT Tyler Shelvin, were teammates of Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire at LSU. ... Chiefs coach Andy Reid needs one playoff win to match Tom Landry (20) for second in NFL history. Bill Belichick leads with 31. ... Mahomes needs 120 yards passing to break his franchise record of 901 yards for a single postseason. He needs three TD passes to break his record of 10. ... Mahomes is coming off his 10th game of at least 370 yards passing, three TDs and no interceptions. The only players with more are Drew Brees (17) and Tom Brady (14). ... Mahomes is 8-2 as the starter in the playoffs and 7-1 at home. ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has 96 catches for 1,196 yards and 11 touchdowns in the playoffs. He ranks second to Rob Gronkowski (98 for 1,389 and 15 TDs) among tight ends in each category. .. Kelce needs two TD catches to pass John Stallworth (12) for third most of any player in NFL postseason history.