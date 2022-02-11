Blue Springs South grad Kendall Blanton's hard work paying off in Rams' road to Super Bowl

Mike DiGiovanna

Los Angeles Times

A little visualization can go a long way when you play as seldom as Kendall Blanton, the Rams tight end who spent 2019 and 2020 on the practice squad and played four or fewer snaps in 12 of 20 games this season.

"The coaches always say if you're in a backup role or further down the depth chart, just get mental reps," Blanton said in a videoconference, when asked how he's stayed ready despite so few game reps in the past three seasons.

"A lot of working on my own, going over the scripts, if it's walking through them in my apartment or the parking lot, or having my mom go with me to a middle school where she's reading off the play calls and we're walking through them in the grass. Just always trying to be ready for the moment when it comes."

That moment — the one every undrafted free agent in the NFL dreams of — finally came for Blanton this season, and the 6-foot-6, 262-pounder from Blue Springs South High School and Missouri did not shrink from it.

Blanton played eight snaps in a 30-27 divisional-round playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 23 and scored his first NFL touchdown, a seven-yard catch from Matthew Stafford that gave the Rams a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

When Tyler Higbee suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of the NFC championship game against San Francisco on Jan. 30, Blanton stepped in and played 61 of 77 snaps, catching five passes for 57 yards in a 20-17 Rams victory.

And with Higbee suffering a sprained knee ligament and looking questionable for Sunday's Super Bowl, there is a good chance Blanton, 26, will get the start against the Cincinnati Bengals in SoFi Stadium.

"Don't count Higbee out — he's a trouper, one of the hardest working and toughest guys I know — so don't be surprised if you see No. 89 out there making plays," Blanton said. "But preparing to be a starter, to play a lot, that's something I've always done since my rookie year.

"Everyone says that cliché, that you're one play away, but I take that to heart, whether it's walking through extra plays with one of the quarterbacks or getting some extra film work in or asking the coaches questions."

Blanton, the son of former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jerry Blanton, wasn't highly recruited out of Blue Springs South or highly touted coming out of Missouri, where he caught 44 passes for 476 yards and six touchdowns in 43 games.

He signed with the Rams in 2019 and played only four special-teams snaps in his first two seasons, but his persistence and hard work positioned him for an expanded role in 2021.

Though he caught only four passes for 37 yards in 11 regular-season games, he played a combined 95 offensive snaps in a Week 14 win over Arizona and a Week 15 win over Seattle.

Blanton then caught more passes (five) in the NFC title game than he did in the regular season, including an 11-yard catch during a second-quarter touchdown drive and a 20-yard third-quarter catch that contributed to a touchdown drive.

"The fact that I'm sitting here in this chair and you all want to talk to me is a testament to God and how far He's brought me, because a few weeks ago, nobody knew who I was, and nobody really cared, and that's fine," Blanton said. "That's just God and His timing and His plan."

If part of that plan is a Super Bowl start, Blanton will be ready.

"Let's have some fun and play football, man," Blanton said of his approach to Sunday's game. "I'm not making this any bigger than it needs to be in my head. I don't perform well when I make it bigger than it needs to be."

Los Angeles Times staff writer Gary Klein contributed to this report.