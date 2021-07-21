Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence to host Blues-Blackhawks NHL exhibition game

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The National Hockey League is coming to Independence.

The St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks, one of the most storied rivalries in the NHL, will play a preseason exhibition game at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 in Independence at Cable Dahmer Arena, the home of the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, team owner Lamar Hunt Jr. announced Tuesday.

The price of tickets will be announced in mid-August.

“Our goal has been to grow hockey in the metro area – from youth hockey to the ECHL professionals who play for the Kansas City Mavericks,” Hunt said at a Tuesday news conference.

“We are proud to have had many NHL players on our Mavericks rosters over the years, including the Blues backup goalie (Ville Husso).”

The Mavericks are approaching their 13th year in Independence, surpassing the Kansas City Blades as the longest running professional hockey franchise in the metro area.

“We are so delighted to be Kansas City’s hockey team,” Hunt said. “We are so grateful for the many years of support from our fans and our sponsors. We could have done this without their support.”

The NHL has presented exhibition games in Kansas City in the past, but they have been played at T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.

“We are thrilled to bring the NHL experience to fans here at Cable Dahmer Arena, which we believe is one of Kansas City’s best-kept secrets,” Hunt said. “We are going to offer a unique, up-close and personal experience for all fans who attend the game.”

Hunt added that tickets will be in high demand because Cable Dahmer Arena has a seating capacity of 5,800.

“There could be a scarcity of tickets because of our 5,800 seating capacity,” Hunt said. “And we will make all the ticket announcements in mid-August.”

While the Mavericks and Blues do not have a working relationship, the Calgary Flames are the Mavericks’ NHL affiliate, Hunt said they do have relationship off the ice.

“We have a good relationship with the Blues, and we have had various conversations over the years and that is how this happened,” Hunt said. “There is a strong belief between both parties that we could do this and it’s going to be an amazing fan experience for all those who attend.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the Blues and Blackhawk were placed in different divisions for the 2020-21 season and did not play each other for the first time since the Blues entered the NHL in the 1967-68 season. The Blues were placed in the West and the Blackhawks in the Central and teams were limited to playing only teams in their division for the shortened regular season.