Former Mavericks equipment manager Andrew Dvorak returns to Independence with Blues Saturday

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Andrew Dvorak could never imagine a better year than 2017.

The former Kansas City Mavericks equipment manager worked his 1,000th professional game, was the recipient of the Mavericks’ Lifetime Achievement Award and was named the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year in a vote of his peers.

But the biggest news was yet to come, as he was named the assistant equipment manager of the National Hockey League’s St. Louis Blues. Dvorak is now working alongside head equipment manager Joel Farnsworth in St. Louis.

And when the popular former Mavericks equipment man returns to Cable Dahmer Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday, when his Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks play an exhibition game, he will be sporting some special hardware – a Stanley Cup championship ring.

After being a part of every Mavericks game for eight seasons, Dvorak accepted a job as equipment assistant with the Blues, and two years later they won the NHL's top prize.

“It was all so surreal, just amazing,” Dvorak said phone Thursday evening, recalling the night the Blues topped the favored Bruins 4-1 behind rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington to take the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals 4-3.

“As the game went on, all the guys on the equipment staff had to keep it together and make sure we got home with everything – gloves, helmets sticks, all that stuff. Because, if you saw the end of the game, those things were thrown everywhere. It was so cool.

“But we were like, ‘We’ve got work to do,’ as we went back and forth from the bench to the locker room around all the NHL’s security people. It was pretty crazy, but it was so much fun.”

And now, he's returning home.

“It was so strange,” Dvorak said, when asked about his last day with the Mavericks. “I went up to the front office and turned in my keys and badge. That felt really funny. Then, when I left the locker room for the last time, and turned out the lights, well, I got pretty nostalgic.

“That locker room had been my home for eight years."

And now he calls the Enterprise Center in St. Louis home, and is loving life in the NHL, which he shares with another former Maverick, Blues goalie Ville Husso.

And, by the way, Husso in Dvorak's 8-year-old son Owen's favorite player.

“You remember when we were in Independence, Owen always loved wearing his goalie gear to games and he loved Ville,” Dvorak said, chuckling. “I had him at a practice and our captain, Alex Pietrangelo, skates over to him and asks him who his favorite player is.

“And Owen said, 'Ville!′ I thought Alex was going to die laughing. Every other kid in St. Louis would have said him, or one of the other big stars, and Owen’s favorite is Ville.

“But it’s so cool to share with Ville – two guys who were with the Mavericks, getting to hoist the Cup. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

He also gets to share his newfound life in the NHL with his wife Shannon, who attended every Mavericks game during their time in Independence and also worked at Cable Dahmer Arena, then known as Independence Events Center.

"I wish I was going to have more time on Saturday, but we're practicing in the morning, flying in in the afternoon, heading to the arena, playing and coming home," he said. "Shannon is staying home with Owen because he has hockey practice Saturday and a game Sunday. He loves hockey as much as I do."

While he never had a plan to leave the Mavericks, he could not turn down the offer from the Blues.

“If you’re an equipment guy at this level, your dream is to go to the NHL,” Dvorak said, “so I can say my dream came true. It was so hard to leave the Mavericks and all our friends in and around Independence, but it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I love it here.”