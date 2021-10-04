Mavericks owner, fans deem Blues-Blackhawks NHL exhibition visit a success

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Ron and Molly Clemons have not exactly lived in a house divided the past week, but they were certainly cheering for different teams Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

That’s where the St. Louis Blue Blues played host to their arch rival, the Chicago Blackhawks, in a National Hockey League preseason exhibition game.

Molly grew up in Pearl City, Ill., right outside of Chicago, attended Northern Illinois University and has been a diehard Blackhawks fan for as long as she can remember.

Her husband Ron, is a bit of a Blues fan, but he said, "Mostly because our former goalie is playing for them."

That former goalie is Ville Husso and he was in the net before an electric, sold-out crowd of 5,800 fans as the Blackhawks came away with a 5-1 victory.

The one thing the Clemonses can agree on is their love of the Kansas City Mavericks, as they have been season ticket holders since Year 2.

"The first year, we came to every game, but we sat all over the arena to find the best view," Molly said, "and we settled on these (seats) in the second season and have been ever since."

They are mainstays in the east lodge area, and they are hoping Saturday night's crowd is copied time and again when the Mavericks open their ECHL home campaign Oct. 23 against the new Iowa Heartlanders franchise.

"When I was driving to the arena tonight, I saw the line of cars coming into the arena and just got so excited," Mavericks owner Lamar Hunt Jr. said. "Then I saw all the fans waiting to get inside, and once we were all inside, it was just magnificent. What a great crowd."

Mavericks coach Tad O'Had was a fan Saturday night, but he noticed the size of the crowd.

"Last year, with the COVID protocol, we never had the opportunity to have a full arena like tonight," he said. "But I've been listening to the fans, and they were all talking about how great the arena is and how they are looking forward to coming back and watching the Mavericks."

This was not the Blues’ first exhibition game in the metro area, but it was the first at Cable Dahmer Arena, and the venue drew rave reviews.

"This reminds me of the old days of the Mavericks, when every Friday and Saturday game was sold out and the crowds were so enthusiastic," said Ken Morrow, a member of the United States 1980 Olympic dream team, who went on and enjoyed a Hall of Fame career in the NHL and is now director of pro scouting for the New York Islanders.

"This is a great way to get fans into the arena who might not be familiar with the Mavericks, and everyone I have talked to is every impressed with everything – the arena, its location and the free parking. It's a big night for Mr. Hunt and the Mavericks."

Blues star defenseman Torey Krug said via the Blues’ Twitter account: “It was fun. Reminded me of the USHL days back in juniors. Great fans tonight, they were loud.”

Hunt spent much of the pregame time walking around the arena and visiting with the fans.

"I was surprised that there seemed to be as many Blackhawk jerseys as there were Blue jerseys, but that just makes for a greater environment, when two rivals are playing," Hunt said.

"And a few people, probably from out of town, have told me that they didn't know about the arena and about the Mavericks, and they want to come back.

"Well, we're here to welcome them back with open arms."