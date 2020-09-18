Outdoors news: MDC hunter education certification may be obtained online

MDC hunter education certification may be obtained online

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Missouri Department of Conservation is providing an online way to earn a hunter education certificate for persons ages 16 and older.

This program is available at https://www.hunter-ed.com/missouri/ and costs $19.95.

Hunter Ed

In addition, persons age 16 and older who have not earned their hunter education certificate may purchase an Apprentice Hunter Authorization, which allows them to hunt with a firearm in the immediate presence of an adult who is age 18 or older and is hunter-education certified.

Children ages 11-15 must still complete an in-person skills program in order to become hunter education certified. However, children ages 11-15 may also hunt without a hunter-education certificate if they hunt in the immediate presence of an adult who is age 18 or older and is hunter-education certified.

For further information visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z45.

Hunter Education and Certification Requirement

Missouri beetle moved off endangered species list

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has just moved a Missouri native, the American burying beetle, from the endangered species list to the threatened species list, which indicates that progress has been made in the attempt to save this beetle from extinction. The Missouri Department of Conservation, along with the St. Louis Zoo and The Nature Conservancy, continue to work toward restoring a sustainable population of these insects in the state.

In the past few years, it has been possible to release small populations of the beetle into the Wah’Kon-Tah Prairie and Taberville Prairie conservation areas in St. Clair County. The released beetles were hatched and raised at the St. Louis Zoo.

The American burying beetle is an unusual insect. It finds a partner and, together, they dig a hole where they mate, then lay their eggs and rear their young beetles. Most insects don’t provide such care to their young, but the American burying beetle parents feed their young by dragging dead birds and other carrion to the hole. These actions by the beetles, in digging holes and feeding on carrion, help with aeration and fertility of the soil in Missouri prairies and woodlands.

American burying beetles were once found throughout Missouri and much of the United States. Habitat changes reduced their numbers until these interesting creatures ended up on the endangered species list.

If you are interested in further information concerning this colorful creature, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z8o.

American Burying Beetle Restoration

– Missouri Department of Conservation