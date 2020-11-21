Kenneth Kieser: Outdoors Christmas gifts ideas for 2020

The Examiner

Christmas is coming. What inexpensive present will you purchase for that outdoor enthusiast? I know how hard it can be to buy for the outdoor person that has almost everything. Here are some suggestions that you may only find here:

• Al’s Goldfish Lure Company

https://www.alsgoldfish.com/Kenny-Christmas-Kit-p/kkck.htm

Press release: We are excited to have a Christmas kit named in honor of Kenneth L. Kieser, outdoor writer and National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame inductee.

He has used our lures since the 1960s, and calls them his favorite spoons for trout. He says "I started using Al's Goldfish spoons for rainbow trout in the 1960s. They out-fished other lures my buddies threw. Soon they were trying to trade, borrow or steal mine. I have enjoyed the same success with this unique spoon ever since."

We are grateful for your longtime loyalty to our products, Kenny!

Kenny's Christmas Kit includes an assortment of our best trout spoons for your favorite angler in one handy little Flambeau storage box. It comes with four lures, all great picks for targeting trout, but versatile enough to bring in bass and panfish.

It includes:

• One 3/16 oz. Goldfish in gold

• One 1/4 oz. Goldfish in nickel

• One 1/4 oz. Helgy in copper

• One 1/4 oz. Lil' 49er in nickel/blue

All of the products, from the lures to the storage box are made in the U.S. and are a perfect way to give your angler a Merry Christmas and success on the water.

Value: $22.46. Price: $19.99. Product Code: KKCK

• Wild Game Cookbook

I want to recommend this wild game cookbook, “Cooking Gone Wild” with recipes for all types of wild game, big game, upland turkey, waterfowl, fish and all other types of recipes with hunting and fishing tips by Larry Myhre and art work by Federal Stamp winner Mark Anderson.

This unique book is available at Outdoorsmen Productions, 405 North Broadway, Ste. 351, Hartington, NE 68739, for $14.99 plus $5.50 for shipping & handling.

• Sure Shot Game Calls

Sure Shot is celebrating its 60th anniversary and honoring the life and memory of its founder James “Cowboy” Fernandez with a special limited-edition Cowboy Commemorative Series Duck Call.

Each of these collectible, award-winning Yentzen Classic double reed calls are engraved with Cowboy’s signature and the first 100 purchased will be packaged in a box personally autographed by the legend himself.

Wooden calls are great for late-season ducks. Sure Shot Calls have an amazing tone. Calls are available at retailers like Rogers Sporting Goods and sureshotgamecalls.com. For more information, visit Sure Shot’s complete line of game calls: www.sureshotgamecalls.com.

• Daisy Outdoor Products

Daisy announces the new Special Edition Christmas Dream Red Ryder, just like the one from the classic cult holiday movie, “Christmas Story.” The Red Ryder has been tops on many youth’s Christmas wish list for more than 80 years. This BB gun comes with a compass in the stock and a sundial for telling time.

This special edition Daisy BB Gun features the traditional fancy Red Ryder logo engraving on the left side of handsome wood stock. On the right side is an embedded working compass and a deep-set engraved sundial.

All Daisy Red Ryder BB Guns are well made and feature wood stocks, forearms, and shoot at 350 feet per second. A manual cross-bolt safety and an adjustable rear sight and ramp/blade front site provides the experience of shooting a firearm, good for learning gun safety.

The Christmas Dream Red Ryder BB Gun is available at Walmart and www.walmart.com.

• Winchester Air Rifles

Winchester is proud to bring to market the perfect pump BB gun that’s just like the one Dad totes to the duck blind. The new Model 12 Pump BB Gun is a wonderful tool for teaching gun safety and marksmanship to waterfowl or upland game bird youth hunters.

This petite BB gun features a manual cross-bolt safety, sturdy construction and 350-feet-per-second velocity. It’s got a ramp and blade front sight and an adjustable rear sight. This downsized BB gun has the fit and function to provide years of fun shooting and training. The stock and pump feature a wood grain look.

This tough new BB gun is available at most outdoors outlets, as well as www.daisy.com.

• Sneaky Hunter Boot Lamps

These lights – essentially, headlamps for your feet – make walking through the woods safer. By keeping the light low to the ground, these lamps help eliminate potential hazards that trip you up while eliminating inadvertently temporarily blinding your companions by accidentally shining a headlamp or flashlight in their eyes.

Sneaky Hunter Boot Lamps attach to your boot via an 18-inch long, 1-inch wide elastic cinch strap. The Velcro strap fits under your instep, and the two prongs on the front of the unit are slipped under your boot laces, creating a slip-proof attachment. The unit is made so the light will shine where you’ll be walking.

The lights operate using three AAA batteries and have three settings – white, for general hiking; red, for hiking with a red light that will not spook animals and easy-on-the-eyes use inside enclosures and green or soft violet. You activate one click for white, two clicks for red, three clicks for either green or violet. The lid is rated as highly water resistant. They, too, can be attached at the knees for high snow or deep water.

Sneaky Hunter Boot Lamps are made in the U.S. and are available in two models: The Hunters Boot lamps with colors that include white, red, violet (for blood trailing) and Hikers Boot lamps with lighting colors of white, red, and green. Cost is $59.99 for two boot lamps, and they come with a one-year limited warranty. For more information, visit www.sneakyhunter.com.

– Kenneth Kieser, a veteran outdoors writer and member of the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame and National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, writes a weekly outdoors column for The Examiner. Reach him at kieserkenneth@gmail.com.