Kenneth Kieser: A new year of outdoors to look forward to

A new year of infinite possibilities is upon us. The past year was not the best and in fact there is nothing in our lifetimes for comparison. Hopefully our new year will be better. Here’s a preview of anticipated outdoor activities, month by month:

January: A good month for outdoor adventures if everything does not freeze. For example, unseasonably warm January weather patterns keep mallards around longer to feed on row crops, creating great late-season hunts.

Canada and white geese are around now, migrants and resident birds landing in fields full of decoys. This, too, is my favorite rabbit or quail hunting time, especially when we have snow.

Fishing for crappie or trout is great this time of year when the lakes or ponds don’t ice up. The same is true with catfish in small rivers. We have caught numerous big cats in January.

February: I love to visit trout parks but check regulations to see when they close, generally after the second week. Most are catch and release, but that still makes for a great outing. We often have the entire stream to ourselves, especially when it’s really cold.

Open water on lakes and ponds can offer some excellent crappie fishing. Rabbits are still legal to hunt in most states, generally until Feb. 15.

March: Missouri’s trout parks reopen this month. Some lakes are not frozen and crappie fishing is amazing. You might even pick up a bass or two, we have caught some big ones while fishing with crappie jigs. Paddlefish snagging starts this month.

April: This is my favorite month when life, color and morel mushrooms return to the woods. Time to hunt wild turkeys that are going through breeding cycles. Toms are gobbling and coming to hunters proficient at imitating hen sounds with calls.

Fishing is awesome in April. Crappie, bass, bluegill, catfish and about everything imaginable are ready to take your bait or lure. Paddlefish season is still open in many areas.

May: Turkey season may still be open in May. This is an especially good month to bass fish. Most other species are biting too. You may still find a few morel mushrooms early in the month, but by now the woodlot forage has grown and mushrooms are harder to find.

June: This is my favorite topwater month. Bass hammer struggling critters that swim over their hiding spots, so use a slow retrieve. Catfish anglers do very well this month. This, too, is when we catch limits of bluegill on fly rods with popping bugs. Big bass have been caught on bluegill rigging.

July: Frog season opens in July. Frog legs taste darned good. Many of us start night fishing now to escape the daily heat or direct sun that seems to be more severe than ever before. Working a shoreline at night with topwater lures for big bass is a good time. You can hear a loud splash when they hit your offering. Many fish for crappie at night by using lights over crappie beds. Insects and minnows attract to the light and crappie follow.

August: This is the month to make sure your deer stand is in the best place and your bow aim is deadly. Many of you have already been scouting deer for a couple of months. Night fishing is still preferred by many during these last hot days. Catfish and other species are generally good for a night bite.

September: This is another month filled with adventure. Dove season opens this month as does teal season. Archery deer season opens about halfway through the month. Many of you start squirrel hunting.

The nights start cooling off and fishing improves. I love visiting ponds in September, especially after morning hunts. This is a great month to take a mixed bag of fish and game.

October: Fall turkey season is open. Turkeys love to be with turkeys, so some calling helps, but less than in the spring. Squirrel hunting is great this month on cool mornings. There is something special about sitting in the woods while fall leaves drift down.

Fishing, too, is picking up. Fish are gorging for winter and the bite is active. I especially love to bass fish this month. The big sows really fight in cool water. Crappie, catfish and bluegill bite well, too.

November: Rifle deer season for many of us is like Christmas morning to a child. We have scouted and stands are in place. Months of anticipation to take a big buck becomes a reality – with a little bit of luck. Duck and goose seasons are going strong this month, too, especially when cold front up north push some fowl into the Midwest. Quail, pheasants, rabbits and squirrels are fair game. However, note that many species close for the brief firearms deer season for safety reasons. Fish are continuing to gorge for winter and while many outdoor enthusiasts are hunting, a few are catching good numbers of fish.

December: This is when we always enjoyed family rabbit or quail hunts, especially when there is snow on the ground. You can still find some great waterfowl hunting, too. Make sure your section of the state is still legally open for hunting your chosen species. Generally, only the south zone is legal for ducks in December. Geese are still open.

Check your state regulations to make sure when and where it is legal to hunt or fish during any month – it often varies.

Finally, please remember to support your local conservation department or organizations like Ducks Unlimited. They have never needed us more.

We are going through some tough, strange times. So, enjoy and cherish every moment of hunting or fishing. I can’t imagine a better time in history to enjoy the good, clean outdoor experience.

Happy New Year and BE SAFE IN 2021!

Kenneth Kieser, a veteran outdoors writer and member of the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame and National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, writes a weekly outdoors column for The Examiner. Reach him at kieserkenneth@gmail.com.