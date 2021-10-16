Kenneth Kieser: When the world shifted: Teaching youth survival skills is important

Kenneth Kieser

Going Outdoors

I just read an article about a teacher who shot a moose in Alaska. He brought the animal to school where his students cut up the animal for his deep freeze. This may seem like a strange class project, but was it?

There are many in this world who would love to see our country defeated. What if a foreign power actually achieved this and we were set back 100 years. The first thing they would do is collect guns and cut off communications. Cell phones would be worthless junk. Food sources would dry up and Americans would struggle to survive.

I pray on my knees that this will never happen. My father always said, “We are all right long as you can see the American flag flying.” He was always correct.

But what if we did come under attack and grocery stores were no longer stocked? This is exactly why you should take those children hunting and fishing while teaching survival tactics. Hopefully they will never need to survive on the land, but these are skills they can teach the next generation and the generation after that.

I certainly recommend the Scouts for your children. They specialize in survival tactics. I can’t imagine anything better than this amazing group that builds strong ethics while teaching useful skills.

I am a hunter’s education instructor. Recently I helped teach a class in which a teenager sat on the front row. He asked absolutely excellent questions and was only one of two to make a perfect score on his written test. Before leaving he explained to the instructors that he had never touched a firearm prior to that day, but wanted to learn and this was a good place to start. He was correct. We taught him how to safely handle a loaded firearm and he did very well.

He confided that he had discussed with his buddies what it would be like to survive in tough times. How would they eat when no food was available? We were touched by his concerns.

Youth have never needed the good, clean outdoor experience more than now. They read all the news headlines and know what is happening in our world. This is the time to take them hunting, fishing or camping to discover outdoor beauty.

Teaching hunting or fishing skills is easy, just start with simple techniques. I recommend bluegill fishing off a dock with worms on a small hook and bobber.

Just start with easy-to-catch species and then work up to more challenging fish. I was thrilled to catch bluegill with a cane pole many decades ago. Since then I have fished for both fresh and saltwater fish, my most notable catch being a 402-pound bull shark that would have frightened that little boy with a cane pole to death.

Do you need tips for taking a child fishing? Contact me at kieserkenneth@gmail.com. I will send you a program I have written for free. I, too, have developed a program for mentally and physically challenged children. I only need your email address.

Hunting is another matter. I recommend you start youth on a target range, but only after taking hunter’s education classes. Safety always comes first when handling firearms.

Your kids must learn safe firearm handling before actually shooting. Then I recommend an old-fashioned squirrel hunt on a pretty fall day. Don’t be frightened to try fried squirrel, cut up and prepared like fried chicken. You will be surprised how succulent the meat is.

Next you may work up to game bird or waterfowl hunting. By that point your child should be proficient at handling a firearm safely and with confidence.

Eventually you will have a deer or elk hunting partner, but let them get old enough to safely and comfortably handle a high-powered rifle. Youth almost always flinch at the loud sound or kick of a bigger rifle, so let them decided when the time is right.

I mentioned at the beginning of this article about the teacher bringing in his moose for his students to butcher. I cannot emphasize the importance of teaching your kids to fillet fish or cut up wild game. Then include them when cooking wild meat – the internet is loaded with recipes.

Many years ago, a friend and I both shot an antelope in Wyoming and left it hanging in a nearby shed. While we were hunting mule deer, someone broke into the cabin and stole our food except for a few potatoes. We were staying in a cabin close to the mountains and that night a huge snow locked us in for several days.

I had cut up meat with my father many years and sliced off antelope chops for the grill while leaving enough intact to legally check in the animals when we could finally drive out of this beautiful confinement. We were lucky a bear didn’t smell the meat and take the rest. That meat with potatoes helped us survive in style.

Let’s hope our America prospers without fail and kids never need to survive on the land. But in the meantime, share the beautiful outdoors with them and maybe they will teach their kids or grandchildren the skills to survive or at least how to enjoy our beautiful natural resources.

Kenneth Kieser, a veteran outdoors writer and member of the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame and National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, writes a weekly outdoors column for The Examiner. Reach him at kieserkenneth@gmail.com.