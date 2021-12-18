Kenneth Kieser: Watching wildlife can be a new Christmas tradition

Kenneth Kieser

Going Outdoors

A friend recently mentioned her family’s new Christmas tradition of viewing wildlife. After they opened presents and finished their Christmas meal last year, the family loaded up and drove to a nearby wildlife refuge.

They were treated to watching more than 200 bald eagles with a couple of golden eagles in the mix. One of the mature bald eagles calmly ate a dead snow goose on the lake’s frozen surface, no doubt a welcome Christmas feast.

Winter is a great time for viewing wildlife with leaves dropped off trees and ground cover thinned out. This is especially true in areas where there is no hunting pressure and deer or other wildlife are bolder around humans. Wildlife pressured by hunters run to hide at the first sign of people.

But you can find wildlife refuges in all Midwestern states where hunting is not permitted – ideal areas for viewing all types of wildlife.

Take your binoculars or cameras with long lenses on wildlife viewing excursions. I have missed many incredible photos by leaving my camera at home. You never know what will be standing in a field or flying toward you.

For example, eagles tend to migrate south in the winter, following waterfowl flocks and looking for open water where a nice fish might be available for capture. I have watched eagles swoop down and hook trout and fly back to their nest on Lake Taneycomo in southern Missouri and the White River in Arkansas – quite an interesting and sometimes sad sight, watching the poor trout flopping around in flight to soon be devoured.

Occasionally a golden eagle will follow the waterfowl flocks through our flyway. They are aggressive predators taking on healthy geese, turkey or in some recorded instances, small deer or dogs. Goldens are one of the fastest land creatures on earth with a diving speed of 150 to 200 miles per hour with a six- to seven-foot wing span. Missouri and Kansas wildlife areas occasionally report a golden eagle following migrations, so one occasionally turns up here for a short stay. They don’t like civilization.

During warmer weather we have observed hawks and owls flying away with struggling snakes that stayed in the open too long. But that is nature in which everything fights for survival. Eagles, hawks and owls are only trying to make a living and fill their empty stomachs.

You, too, may view flocks of wild turkeys. They are scrambling to find food, especially white acorns or row-crop grain to dig out from under the leaves and mud. Weather this time of year may determine if you see the flocks.

Turkeys are most active during calm, clear days in morning and early afternoon hours. Their activity decreases during bad weather conditions including wind and rain. During extremely wet and rainy days, turkeys are neither vocal nor active.

Turkeys are creatures of habit, so you could see birds daily in the same area, although not the precise locations and travel routes. Finding big winter turkey flocks is exciting, but those flocks will break up as spring approaches.

Small game and game birds will occasionally make an appearance. I remember watching two cock pheasants standing in the snow under a bush, looking for predators and probably thinking about finding some nourishment. Their heads were constantly moving. Hawks and eagles may dive down for a fresh quail dinner, so be ready with your binoculars or camera.

Rabbits and quail are blessed with adequate cover and food sources in wildlife areas. They have a low survival percentage. Yet, the survivors are sometimes highly visible under bushes or at the edges of heavy brush.

Visiting wildlife refuges during early morning or late evening may award you with a predator sighting. Bobcat, coyote or fox try to sneak in for their daily meal and many wildlife photographers use this soft light to record great photos.

Deer are more visible now, especially in non-hunting areas. Sometimes you may be looking at a deer and not realize it. They survive by blending into their surroundings. When you scan a woodlot, look for a long, horizontal line in the brush. You might be shocked to discover that it’s a deer’s back. Sometimes you may only see the sunlight reflect off an antler tip or you might even see an eye, the beauty of adequate binoculars.

Photographing wildlife

You can photograph wildlife subjects with the correct approach and equipment. Camera equipment is a matter of choice. Visit most wildlife areas and you will see people shooting off tripods or just holding cameras with lenses that look 2 feet long.

Sometimes a 200mm lens will work, but a 400mm lens is better. The larger equipment has a better chance for success, but take camera classes to learn how to use this more complicated equipment. Next, photograph in different outdoor lighting and situations in your backyard. Photographing wildlife is a challenge, but your photos will be trophies to be proud of.

Contact your state’s conservation departments to find out where your best chances to view wildlife are located. You may start a new Christmas family tradition shared in our beautiful outdoor world.

Kenneth Kieser, a veteran outdoors writer and member of the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame and National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, writes a weekly outdoors column for The Examiner. Reach him at kieserkenneth@gmail.com.