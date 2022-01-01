Kenneth Kieser: A New Year of outdoor endeavors in 2022

Kenneth Kieser

Going Outdoors

This is my 35th year of writing this column that started with a handshake from former Examiner Managing Editor Dan Potter. I want to thank my readers for your encouragement and continued support!

The new year of 2022 opens up an outdoor world of infinite possibilities in hunting and fishing for your favorite species. The best of times awaits anyone that loves to be outdoors. However, there are things to consider:

Firearms Safety: Being recertified as a hunter’s education instructor was one of the best decisions I have made in many years. My participation in teaching several classes in three cities resulted in several hundred students enjoying safe hunts. I take great pride in this work and the fine participants of each class.

A teenager attended one class and admitted he had never touched a firearm but wanted to learn. He asked the best questions that day and was the only student to pass the written test with a 100% score. Next, he wanted to go shooting with his uncle.

That boy wanted to learn and did it well. Some students came to the same class with the idea of getting it over with so they could go hunting. Many of these students barely passed the test or did not pass, meaning they would have to take the test again until a passing score was achieved.

Adults who bring students to class should emphasize the importance of learning everything possible. Hunter’s education is more than just answering questions correctly, it is a matter of life or death.

I always ask students at the beginning of classes who they plan to hunt with. Generally, most hold up their hand when I ask if they are hunting with family. Then I counter with, “So who do you think will be killed or injured if you make a firearms mistake?”

You can see every one of them stopping to consider the horrible thought of accidently shooting their dad, grandfather or whoever takes them hunting. Firearms are not toys – they are tools to be used for the intended purpose. How they are used is totally up to each hunter and carelessness is never acceptable.

Sadly, you can kill with a BB gun or more powerful gun, so no firearm should be carelessly handled. Guns are dangerous in the wrong hands. An outing with firearms should be enjoyable and not reason for national headlines about firearm tragedies.

I hate how opportunists choose tragedy as a political platform to speak out on banning certain types of guns or keeping certain types of guns – but sensationalism sells so this is always going to happen.

The answer to gun safety is more firearm education and better gun locks, or even better, gun safes. This is the start to eliminating shooting accidents at home. Children should never have access to firearms, loaded or unloaded.

Conservation: America must always recognize the importance of conservation. I believe that mankind’s very existence depends on conservation or wise use of resources around our world.

Our outdoor community supports itself in conservation dollars and contributions to organizations like Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Delta Waterfowl, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the Kansas Wildlife Federation, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Conservation Federation of Missouri – all equally important.

I urge you to continue contributing to these important organizations besides any tax dollars they may receive. Certainly, every little bit helps.

Tax dollars in this country are being squeezed like never before in our lifetimes. You, as voters, must continue your support to the Missouri Conservation Tax and national taxes like Pittman-Robinson and others. Many would love to take some or all of these funds. You, the voting public make it possible to keep these funds in the right hands to make conservation possible.

Kids in the outdoors: Kids have never needed the good, clean outdoor experience more than now. They read social media posts and digest all the bad our current world can offer. Going outside is a good break for youth who are living through pressured times like we have never imagined.

Please take those kids, fishing, hunting, camping or whatever outdoor activity suits them. Hunting is not for everyone, but there are many other ways to enjoy the outdoors. Thanks to our past conservation dollars, many of these activities are free.

Donate wild game: The Missouri Department of Conservation has a successful program called, “Share the Harvest.” The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have similar programs. Thousands of pounds of venison have been donated to homeless shelters through these organizations.

Recently I heard of a priest at a homeless shelter receiving ducks from a group of hunters. That night many homeless folks had roast duck for dinner, a treat most savored.

Make 2022 a great, safe year in the outdoors and please, be safe.

Kenneth Kieser, a veteran outdoors writer and member of the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame and National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, writes a weekly outdoors column for The Examiner. Reach him at kieserkenneth@gmail.com.