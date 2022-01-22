Kenneth Kieser: Fishing for walleye when the ice melts

Kenneth Kieser

Winter fishing is slow and cold – not for the weak.

You may sit in a boat for hours before getting a bite or you might fish hungry fish in the first few minutes. This type of fishing requires a graph and the patience of a clam.

So why winter fish? Because you could catch the biggest walleye of your life.

Finding winter walleye

Winter walleye are structure-oriented. Look for angled bottom structure that eventually meets a drop-off. I especially like rocky shelves. Then drift across these areas with minnows.

The key is staying where the walleye wants to be. I use 1/4-ounce jig heads in calm water and 3/8-ounce or heavier in wind and waves. We change sizes until the best size is found. Winter walleye require an adequate presentation.

Most winter walleye are suspended on the bottom. A soft occasional lift off the bottom can draw many strikes. Sometimes hits come on the drop, making line control extremely important. Other times hits may be soft – no more than a light twitch or the line might suddenly start moving sideways.

There is no secret that walleye handle cold weather better than most fish in the Midwest. Yet they are somewhat lethargic and in no hurry to chase bait, so slow presentations work best. Many in the northern states use jigs like the Jigging Rap.

“Although Jigging Raps are simple to use, guys fish it wrong all the time," says Tom Neustrom, a Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame guide. “Mistakes include lifting it too high and moving it too much. With all winter baits, you have to stop the bait sometimes – don't constantly move it, especially when the fish comes in and he's looking at that thing and you see him on your flasher. Stop that bait and let it sit there right in front of him and shake it. And then stop it. They can't stand that."

Don't raise your Jigging Rap too far above the fish, Neustrom says. They want a meal that's right in front of them. He and Ice Force pro Joel Nelson both usually tip Jigging Rap belly trebles with minnow heads.

Always tie a Jigging Rap to a leader line attached to your main line by a barrel swivel. "Otherwise, it’s going to twist your line." Three feet is a good leader length.

“Jigging Raps cover a lot of real estate,” Nelson said. “They can swim off to the sides and cover some ground, while behaving very naturally in helping to corral circling fish."

Vertical fishing

Start by moving to likely spots around rocks or weed beds and vertical fish. Minnows, jigs or nightcrawlers are dropped straight down and either suspended or brought up a reel turn every five minutes. The idea is to let that walleye study your bait or to hang it in front of its nose.

Try using a bright gold or blood red hook for added attraction. We like to add a tiny piece of Christmas tree tinsel for more shine. Some even glue glitter to their hook or bait. Walleye can detect strange odors, so use glue with the least odor.

Trolling

Trolling is an excellent winter technique if you go slow enough. I like to use the current for trolling or bumping baits, lures or jigs across the bottom. I simply turn my boat sideways and cast out two or three lines.

Make sure your baits, jigs or lures are weighted well enough to stay on the bottom. Then watch each rod. Walleye often hook themselves because of this little motion.

Try trolling floating Bombers and Smithwick Super Rogues in Fire Tiger and Chrome Black Back and Chrome Blue Back color patterns. Remember to use plenty of weight about a foot from the lure to hold each presentation on the bottom.

Pay close attention while making S-turns when trolling. Bites seem to come on the turn, no matter if it is on the inside or outside turn, when I let my rod sweep back to allow slack line. The Long “A,” Rogue or other floaters will float up and trigger bites due to this action. Most of these lures run 7 to 10 feet, so they're pounding the bottom.

Casting

Most cast for winter walleye. I like to use a much smaller jig or lure during the coldest weather. We have caught many fine walleyes while fishing for winter crappie with 1/80- or 1/100-ounce jigs that were tipped with euro larva or a commercial brand of crappie additive.

Again, use a slow retrieve while making sure you keep each offering on the bottom. Twitch your rod tip on occasion. Sometimes this added move will draw strikes. The key is placing your bait in front of the walleye’s face, a feat accomplished by patience and lots of time in uncomfortable weather conditions.

Live bait

Minnows, leeches and nightcrawlers are extremely effective for walleye. Hook your leeches toward the end so they can wiggle and flop. Nightcrawlers are more effective with a shot of air with a hypodermic needle so they float off the bottom better. This is especially good in thick bottom, making it easier for the walleye to locate them. Minnows, especially salted versions, can be hooked through the mouth, extending the hook through their backs.

Lures

Most walleye are scattered around the bottom, but occasionally these large predators will chase a school of minnows or small perch. Crankbaits can become extremely productive when walleye are chasing forage.

Try to match what walleye are going after. For example, walleye chasing bluegill might like lures painted dark green, dark blue or black with an orange belly. Fish chasing minnows might like a silver or gold imitation. You might do well with orange- or pumpkin-colored lures where goldfish are present. I like darker colors in darker water and lighter colors in lighter water – especially for walleye.

Kenneth Kieser, a veteran outdoors writer and member of the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame and National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, writes a weekly outdoors column for The Examiner. Reach him at kieserkenneth@gmail.com.