Kenneth Kieser: Help eliminate threatening invasive species

Kenneth Kieser

Going Outdoors

We have unwanted visitors in our waterways.

Sadly, the species mention in this column are conservation disasters. You should be aware of these following threats:

Asian carp

Many years ago, the country was introduced to four species currently identified as Asian carp including grass, silver, big head and black carp.

Since videos have become common of carp jumping several feet in the air while archers tried to prang one with a well-placed arrow. A talented archer may miss many before finally connecting. Then the hapless fish is dragged in by a fishing line attached to the arrow then thrown in a tub to be disposed of later. There is no limit and Asian carp numbers are sadly high.

Asian carp may lay 300,000 eggs. Biologists claim that a big-head female can lay over 1.9 million eggs annually. The good news is, these carp require moving water to hatch their eggs. The bad news is that a small percentage will survive and that can mean big numbers. For example, invasive Asian carp, primarily bighead carp and silver carp, entered Missouri’s Creve Coeur Park Lake by way of Missouri River flooding prior to 2009. Biologists removed 47,000 Asian carp weighing about 119 tons.

Note that these species can eat up to 20% of their body weight daily. Bighead and silver carp eat plankton, an important food source for smaller quality fish.

Zebra mussels

The zebra mussel threat is sadly for real. A recent biologist’s report declared that every freshwater lake, stream or pond north of Arkansas will have zebra mussels in 30 years – an ecological and conservation disaster. Kansas and Missouri have a great potential to experience huge economic and ecological losses as a result of zebra mussel infestations.

Soon everything could be covered with ugly shelled creatures, fouling hulls and boat motors. Mussels attach to hard objects such as rocks, metal, boat hulls and water pipes. They, too, attach to each other, forming dense colonies that clog pipes. Their sharp shells are a hazard to bare-footed swimmers, and the shells can cut fishing line when a fish hooked by an angler swims past a colony.

Conservation officials are regularly checking boats or docks brought into lakes, but they can’t be everywhere. Sadly, fishing in an infected lake can transport zebra mussels on your fishing lines or lures. Veligers are too small to see and easy to transport. Bait bucks or waders are other likely places for this intruder to sneak in as are lower motor units, propellers, boat trailer hitches, boat trailer axles and your trolling motor.

So how did zebra mussels get here?

Zebra mussels are native to the Black and Caspian seas and are predicted to colonize most of the lower 48 United States and southern Canada. They were accidently introduced into our Great Lakes in the mid-1980s when ballast water was dumped from sea freighters. These pests quickly spread and are now in Missouri and Kansas waters.

They have spread up and down the major navigational waters from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico via barge traffic and have been largely transported to Midwestern reservoirs and smaller river systems via fishing and boating activities.

Zebra mussels are so named because of their alternating cream and black stripes on small triangular-shaped shells. Unlike our native mussels, no fish host is needed to complete the life cycle. A female will produce free-living veligers at the rate of tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands annually. This equates to rapid population expansion once established.

They have been reported to produce densities of 30,000 to 40,000 per square meter. The ability of this species to attach has made it a potential menace to any utility that pumps water through pipes. It has the ability to clog 3-foot diameter pipes that transport water.

I recently attended an evasive species seminar sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Zebra mussels were the main topic.

“Female zebra mussels can produce 1 million eggs per year,” said Kendra Flores, an aquatic habitat specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation. “These eggs develop into free-swimming larvae, often called veligers. They quickly develop shells and can attach to any surface and overpopulate a body of water. Zebra mussels filter plankton from water, a food source that many aquatic species including fish depend on. What they don’t eat is combined with mucus and discharged on the lake bottom where it accumulates, reducing plankton.”

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s flyer, “Zebra Mussels—Invasive Species,” here are some tips to avoid the spread:

“The best way to avoid bringing in zebra mussels is to only use certain equipment for the lake and other equipment on outside lakes, especially fishing tackle. However, if you plan to use the same equipment here: remove all plants, animals, mud and thoroughly wash all equipment, especially in hidden crevices and other hidden areas. If your boat or equipment was used in infested waters or if you found any attached adult mussels, use a 104-degree water spray, eliminate all waters before leaving the infected lake by draining, including live wells and transom wells. Allow sufficient time for your boat to completely dry before launching in lakes, ponds or rivers. Throw away unused bait. “

Kenneth Kieser, a veteran outdoors writer and member of the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame and National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, writes a weekly outdoors column for The Examiner. Reach him at kieserkenneth@gmail.com.