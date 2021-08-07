Kenneth Kieser: Confessing to a bluegill addiction

Kenneth Kieser

Going Outdoors

I have a confession to make: I am addicted to bluegill fishing.

I have taken this 65-year obsession a step further by making my grandchildren hooked on hooking this member of the panfish world. No matter how hot the weather is, they want to go.

Grandsons Jace and Tucker both showed up to fish with me during the hottest part of July. Both love bass fishing, but I happen to live by a top bluegill lake with a few hybrid perch mixed in. I anticipated the kids wanting to fuel their addiction and took the precaution of purchasing red wiggler worms and nightcrawlers three weeks before they came.

The fishing started slowly because people thought they had to go swimming just because the outside temperature reached over 95 degrees. Some even had the nerve to swim off my dock, but I had to allow it. Sometimes my wife, daughter-in-law Steph and granddaughter Dani won’t take no for an answer.

So, I relented and took my band of bluegill enthusiasts around the corner where no one really wanted to fish because of brush, rocks and an occasional family of snakes in the water.

Some lady was sunbathing in a skimpy bikini on her dock and I told the older boy not to look – for the good that did me. I think she had enough sun and left pretty quickly after a fair-sized piece of nightcrawler flew off my grandson’s hook during a cast and landed on her leg, making a sort of “splatting” sound that could be heard several yards away. I surmised that she didn’t understand fishing as she left mumbling words and phrases that were not very complimentary to us or the worm.

Getting rid of her, however, gave us the entire shoreline to deposit worms in deeper water where big fish lurk during the summertime. I found a nice shade tree and sat back, watching my rod. I told the boys to go down shore.

The boys took my advice and mainly fished about 30 yards away in the shadows where bigger panfish waited to ambush unsuspecting prey.

The boys started catching big bluegill almost immediately from under the shade of a well-bent willow tree that stretched out over the water about 10 feet. Bluegill were likely waiting under the tree for a blundering bug or wiggly worm to drop in for a terrible ending.

Imagine being an ant crawling along a limb and suddenly falling through space and landing in a lake. Ants can swim and you can watch them paddling for shore and back to their loving family – if ants have loving families. Often the hapless insect will feel a sort of suction that pulls it into the bluegill’s throat and then farther down. I don’t necessarily believe in reincarnation, but if it does exist don’t come back as an ant.

Steph decided that bluegill fishing was more exciting than swimming and joined us, hooking into a pan-sized bluegill seconds later. The good fish made several runs and gave up to the fish bucket. She hooked another one while I was trying to get a bite. The girl does know how to fish.

Bluegill serve a lot of functions in a lake. A female will lay about 60,000 eggs and many babies that hatch are devoured by numerous quality game fish, a very important resource. Those that survive become good fighters on light tackle and excellent table fare.

We once had a pond filled with stunted bluegill. I talked a family member into letting me remove 12 largemouth bass from his farm pond. His pond was full of bass and very little forage. In return, I agreed to throw in a big bucket of the stunted bluegill.

In two years, the bass cleaned up all smaller bluegill in both ponds. This resulted in a pond full of big bass and big bluegill. Bass in my pond were tossed into a wealth of forage and they feasted on the smaller bluegills. A 6-pound bass was caught from that pond several years later.

The bluegill that survived this invasion of largemouth bass are now big and healthy. The pond now provided plenty of fly rod action. I continued stocking the other pond with small bluegill and now they have the same great fishing action. Smaller bluegill as forage is just as important in lakes.

The boys continued catching nice ’gills while I closed my eyes in the shade to plan my next move. They woke me up later with enough bluegill for dinner. My wife had the grease hot by the time I finished filleting. Steph’s dad raised potatoes and onions in his garden, meaning that fried potatoes accompanied the fillets – in other words, a bit of heaven.

Popping bugs and tiny lures are great bluegill baits. Likely the majority are caught on small hooks and worms or crickets. They tend to swallow baits, so a longer shanked hook is easier to remove.

Bluegill are fun and easy to catch. The trick is to find a nice, quiet spot, start your kids and grandchildren fishing, then close your eyes for deep thoughts or dreams. Make sure you wake up in time for dinner.

Kenneth Kieser, a veteran outdoors writer and member of the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame and National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, writes a weekly outdoors column for The Examiner. Reach him at kieserkenneth@gmail.com.