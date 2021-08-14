Kenneth Kieser: Taking trout in the Rocky Mountains

Kenneth Kieser

Going Outdoors

Montgomery Reservoir lies high in Colorado's Mosquito Range near Hoosier Pass and sits at an altitude of 10,873 feet. This lake is located just a few miles from the Continental Divide, surrounded by some of the Rocky Mountains’ most beautiful peaks that rise up to 14,000 feet and feature gin-clear, cold water filled with brown, rainbow and cutthroat trout.

Cousins Jace, 8, Cole, 11, and Tucker Thompson, 13, glanced at the scenery with little thought of geographic details, they just wanted to catch fish. Neither had caught a trout and hoped this was their day.

Jace struck gold first by hooking a feisty rainbow trout on a red wiggler worm fished off the bottom. The trout made several good runs before giving in to a landing net. Minutes later Cole reeled in a nice rainbow that took the same type of worm.

Tucker hooked his first rainbow trout a half-hour later on a silver and blue Al’s Gold Fish Forty Niner spoon. The fair-sized trout was stubborn and fought a good fight before the young man triumphantly landed his prize. Several more trout were caught before rain and lightning moved in. Later the trout were grilled to delicious perfection.

Montgomery Reservoir is about 10 mountain miles from Breckenridge, Colorado, and is one of many lakes around this region stocked for public fishing. Fly fisherman are numerous in this land of beauty where some areas are designated for fly fishing only. There, too, are many opportunities for families fishing with bait or lures.

The average visitor requires help in organizing a trip around this region. Start by visiting with the professional fisherman at Breckenridge Outfitters, authorized dealers of Orvis products. They gave us advice on how to fish several lakes and rivers throughout the region.

“People from the Midwest visit here frequently,” said Hans Ziegler, professional trout guide and employee at Breckenridge Outfitters. “Midwestern travelers fish here because it is different. For example, trout streams or lakes in the higher mountain environment are framed with amazing scenery. Plus, the weather is a lot cooler with little or no humidity. People love it here in the summer because of our milder conditions. We get a lot of anglers here from the Midwest.”

Anglers catch cutthroat, brown, rainbow and brook trout throughout this region. Breckenridge is close to five major rivers and numerous lakes. Ziegler and company keep a listing of each area and how to fish it.

“We are happy to share this information,” Zeigler said. “Just walk in the door and ask. We first have to know how you plan to fish – flies, bait or lures. We discuss fishing possibilities to fit your trip.”

Tucker, Jace and Cole caught their first trout based on the shop’s valuable information. They directed us to the perfect lake where our grandsons enjoyed a successful outing.

The area has plenty of shopping opportunities and restaurants, quite a difference from a time when the area was wide open and guns or knives decided the last word.

A Rich History

Long before settlers crossed the Continental Divide, the area where Breckenridge lies was summer hunting grounds for the nomadic White River and Middle Park Ute Native Americans. A few white trappers, mountain men and traders roamed the area early as 1840.

The town of Breckenridge, Colorado, was founded in 1859 by a small group of gold prospectors. This hearty group entered what was then part of the Utah Territory during the Pikes Peak Gold Rush of 1859, soon after miners who panned in streams and made gold discoveries east of Breckenridge near Idaho Springs.

Days of the prospector panning or digging for gold quickly ended, and by 1870 the population of Breckenridge plummeted to 51 until large-scale hydraulic mining created a boom in the early 1870s.

By 1879, rich silver and lead carbonates were discovered. Miners, merchants, and noted professional gamblers like Ben Thompson, Bat Masterson, Luke Short and Doc Holliday migrated to the mining camps for silver rather than gold.

Breckenridge became an important hard-rock mining location and a prominent supply center. The railroad reached Breckenridge in 1882 and the route over 11,481-foot Boreas Pass was particularly difficult.

Keeping the tracks clear of snow was necessary to reach the remote Breckenridge location. The winter of 1898-99 proved particularly challenging when a record heavy snow fell. The track was finally cleared by using a rotary snowplow with multiple engines on April 24 after a 78-day snow blockade. Breckenridge residents tunneled through the snow to get from one business to another that year.

Mining opportunities declined in 1961 and the town started promoting skiing and winter sports. Today there are both summer and winter activities to enjoy.

Favorite Summer Activity

When some of your group declines fishing, there are trails around the lakes for hikers. Trails are well marked and designed to match each person’s physical ability.

Remember that this region sits in high altitudes and the thin air makes breathing more of a challenge when doing strenuous sports or just walking up a hill, especially for us old codgers.

Scenery

Amazing mountains covered in conifers are everywhere. We saw snowy peaks in July. The mountains open up to valleys filled with green plants and wild flowers of many colors.

You, too, may see wildlife. We saw moose, deer and a variety of birds and small game. Many of the valleys are filled with lakes, some man made. Some of these areas may be reached by driving, a Godsend for those no longer in the best physical shape.

Mission accomplished, Tucker, Cole and Jace caught their first trout. They are already talking about their return to explore this fishing paradise – a trip I would guess they will frequently make throughout their lives.

Want to fish this area? Contact Breckenridge Outfitters at 970-453-4135 or check their website at breckenridgeoutfitters.com.

Thanks to the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce for some of this historical information.

Kenneth Kieser, a veteran outdoors writer and member of the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame and National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, writes a weekly outdoors column for The Examiner. Reach him at kieserkenneth@gmail.com.