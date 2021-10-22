Kenneth Kieser: Spoons are effective for catching fall crappie

Kenneth Kieser

Many consider fall a difficult time to catch slab crappie. You may know where they’re located, but have no clue how to make them bite. Catching bigger crappie in the fall is not unusual – especially if you locate large schools, then you can spoon them up.

Mike Wec, a veteran crappie angler, discovered that fishing for crappie in the fall can be very rewarding but sometimes frustrating. Fish can be spread out, especially in deeper basins. They are hungry and mainly looking for minnows, shad or any sort of baitfish this time of year. This is when Wec uses his favorite spoon, the classic Al’s Goldfish in 3/16-ounce neon blue and gold neon blue because these colors cover most of the baitfish spectrum.

Wec discovered that crappie actively chase baitfish toward drop-offs to get an advantage and reduce the amount of escape paths. He starts fishing at locations like points, inward turns, and even quick drop-offs by casting his spoon in these locations and reeling slowly as possible while keeping the spoon about six inches under the surface. The higher these fish are in the water column, the more eager they are to bite.

“The goal with a spoon is to cover water from left to right and in depth,” Wec said. “Once you scan the water from left to right at six feet under the surface, start over, but now start your retrieve at about five feet under the surface. Then again at 10 feet, 15 feet, and finally as low as you can drop without hitting the bottom. I fish in basins that are about 25 feet deep and this works great to locate fish.”

When you locate a school of bait or crappie, let your spoon flutter down but keep the lure slightly above the school. It is no secret that crappie often look up and have a tendency to strike upward.

Wec’s ultimate crappie setup is a FX Custom Rod, 6 feet, 6-inch Medium-Light Angler Series rod, an Ardent Outdoors C-Force spinning reel spooled up with 5-pound Vicious Panfish Braid and a short 2- to 3-pound fluorocarbon leader. He claims that a longer rod will give you a little more distance for casting, but a shorter rod will give you a bit more control when jigging with a spoon.

“Fall spoon fishing is a great way to catch crappie,” said Paden Bennett, a crappie guide and tournament angler. “During fall I am looking for a few different locations when targeting crappie. When fish are found, I like to fish vertically to stay with the school longer.”

A good spoon fishing tactic in the fall is finding fish still in their summer pattern that haven’t moved to shallow water areas like flats. Crappie may hold on channel swings/breaks, drop-offs, humps or brush piles. The shallowest water Bennett drops a spoon in is likely 12-15 feet and deep as 40 feet, depending on the lake and the water temperature.

“I like throwing Bink’s 3/8-ounce or half-ounce spoons,” Bennett said. “I throw my spoons on a medium action spinning rod with 10-pound braided line. Occasionally the spoon will wrap up on the braid, so I attach a 20-25-pound saltwater fluorocarbon leader. A small swivel to attach the braid to this leader works well. Saltwater leaders don’t have much bend, really stiff, so they keep the spoon from hanging on the main braid line.”

Other vertical spoon hotspots

Fall and winter crappie love good cover with plenty of depth. Crappie fishermen fish bridge pillars with great success because crappie feel safe in this brush and there is plenty of depth to make a quick escape. Predators move to these areas to dine on crappie, bluegill or whatever happens to cross their paths. Find a productive pillar and you will likely catch fish.

Docks over deep water are another source for finding fall or winter crappie. Many dock owners drop big bundles of Christmas trees to the bottom, generally weighted down by concrete blocks and catch crappie throughout the year.

Lakes with standing timber, too, are always key spots, if you determine which trees. Before sonar, finding tree crappie took hours, sometimes days. Anglers took notes of productive trees, mostly located in deeper water. Some trees were marked with metal tabs.

Sonar is useful in determining how many branches are on a submerged tree or even how many fish are suspended around the trunk. Determining fish productivity around a tree is easy with sonar. Circle the tree while making sure your transducer, the submerged part that send signals back to your screen, passes within a few feet of the trunk. This will allow you to find where branches are thickest and where fishing will be the best.

Then anchor off close to the tree and continue watching your screen. Crappie occasionally locate close to cliffs and submerged rock islands. Small pockets of brush around these long, rocky expanses attract crappie and are easily located by sonar.

I discovered this years ago when a cold front dropped the temperature to about 30 degrees. The fish changed our tactics. Crappie disappeared from the beds and a friend’s depth finder found fish scattered in groups along a long, rocky flat. We cruised back and forth, watching the depth finder and caught a crappie every time we stopped over a spot that showed fish on his screen.

Vegetation lines and lily pads are possible places to find suspended post-spawn crappie. Drop your spoon down the edges of these areas and crappie plus almost any imaginable predator may slam the dying minnow. This is a great tip for bass fishing.

Vertically dropped spoons may resemble a wounded minnow to big crappie that love an easy meal. This, too, is a great way to occasionally catch a big walleye, bass or any predator fish. The flash off highly plated lures really draws attention.

Try vertically dropping spoons and you might be surprised at the results. You might even join the 3-pound crappie club.

Kenneth Kieser, a veteran outdoors writer and member of the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame and National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, writes a weekly outdoors column for The Examiner. Reach him at kieserkenneth@gmail.com.