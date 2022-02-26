Kenneth Kieser: Winter trout fishing a treat on Taneycomo

Kenneth Kieser

Going Outdoors

There are two certainties about winter trout fishing: you’d better be dressed in layers and you might catch the trout of a lifetime.

Lakes, ponds and rivers across Missouri and Kansas were all frozen solid so a trip to Taneycomo Lake by Branson, Mo., was a no-brainer. The lake is fed from water off the bottom of Table Rock Lake and it never freezes. Big trout mixed with schools of smaller rainbows cruise the narrow lake that once was part of the White River chain.

Jeremy Rasnick faced chilling air temperatures while motoring down the Taneycomo slot toward a cabled-off trophy area. His spacious fishing boat cut against the current and occasionally bounced over waves left from other boats.

This fishing trip was part of the Conservation Federation of Missouri writers camp and several anglers well dressed in layers hung on for the sometimes-bumpy ride.

Resnick soon throttled down and slipped closer to the trophy region where big trout are caught, often photographed and quickly returned. Few other anglers were fishing in the bone-chilling temperature that was emphasized by heavy snow and ice on the surrounding bluffs.

Soon a rigging of a tandem fly rig with an orange egg for an attractor completed with a No. 16 gray scud – both tied by Rasnick and tied on a 5x fluorocarbon tippet – was cast upstream as the boat floated sideways in the current. The 1/16-ounce line grip drop shot weight plunged the rigging to the bottom in seconds.

Outdoors writer Kyle Carroll watched the end of his rod vibrate when the weighted scud started bouncing over rocks upstream. This was one of his first trout fishing excursions. Problem was the rod tip bouncing from rigging hitting submerged rocks made it challenging to determine a bite.

The noted adage, “When in doubt set the hook,” becomes reality when it is uncertain what is bouncing your rod tip. Skipping over rocks produces a kind of rhythmic rod tip motion and a trout hitting looks or feels somewhat different, a fishing skill developed with time. Hook sets were frequent, occasionally producing a trout.

The trout were great fighters and absolutely indignant at being netted and pulled out of their element for a quick release. Most averaged between 10 to 15 inches and stretched the light tippets to their limits. The bite was light because of current lake conditions.

Guides on Taneycomo are at the mercy of waterflow. When one turbine is running, some water is released and the fishing is fair. More than one produces a heavier flow and the trout seem to bite better. The bite might become almost non-existent when no water is running, and some fish live bait or Power Baits in deep holes.

Enough water was running to keep the trout somewhat active and soon Carroll caught his first of the day, a moderate-sized fish. But later he set the hook on a much larger trout.

Carroll’s rod was well bent as the fish ran upstream. He fought it around the boat through slashing runs and dives. Eventually the 17-inch rainbow trout was netted and released.

“That was my largest trout ever,” Carroll said. “That fish really fought well.”

Those words are exactly what a guide loves to hear.

By day’s end, more than 20 rainbow trout were caught and released when the bite was not great for experienced anglers in several boats. Rasnick had done his job in tough conditions, the mark of a very good guide.

The following morning, I fished with Chuck Gries, owner of the Angler’s Outfitters Fly Shop and a 26-year veteran Taneycomo guide. Our rigging was a large white fly fishing float for weight and a smaller float for bite indication. A 1/80-ounce white Mega Worm was attached about four feet under the float.

“Now cast out and flip the end of your rod to take out some slack,” Gries said. “The trout hit quick and you had better be ready. Now twitch the bobber to make the worm jump, then only reel to take up slack.”

I realized he wasn’t kidding after missing about 10 hits. Finally, one of the dumber Taneycomo trout hung on a second too long and my hook set in a solid fish mouth. The trout made several good runs before being netted and released. After the first hook set, it seemed to get easier and a dozen more fish were caught and returned with sore mouths.

“Let’s try for larger fish,” Gries said.

Soon a 1/8-ounce brown and orange feathered jig soared through the air to seek out a 20-pound brown trout that did not bite that day. The trick was to let the jig sink, flip the rod tip to make the jig bounce up and then let it drop. The trout were supposed to hit on the drop and several did, but not the big ones we were looking for. But several nice fish, including an 18-inch rainbow, were caught and released.

Taneycomo Lake has long been a winter hotspot for anglers across the country. An aggressive fish stocking program from Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery has produced great trophy brown and rainbow trout opportunities. The jig that Gries tied on was designed to imitate sculpin minnows, a variety that most Taneycomo fish feed heavily on, including walleye. Threadfin minnows and gizzard shad, too, are present, giving trout plenty of forage.

Want to fish with Jeremy Rasnick? Call 417-337-4218. To fish with Chuck Gries, call 417-335-4655.

Kenneth Kieser, a veteran outdoors writer and member of the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame and National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, writes a weekly outdoors column for The Examiner. Reach him at kieserkenneth@gmail.com.