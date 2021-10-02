Kenneth Kieser: The joy of a water dog in your life

Kenneth Kieser

Going Outdoors

I have discussed training methods for water dogs over the years, yet there is another side to owning a well-conditioned retriever.

Labrador retrievers and other water dogs have gentle personalities and tend to become part of the family – like at my house. These dogs are not exactly like your own children, but sometimes they may seem close because of the devotion labs are famous for.

My 2-year-old chocolate Labrador retriever, Rocketman, lives for the water. He sleeps by my bed and is a perfect watchdog, barking loudly when something does not seem right. He lets me know when it’s time for his dinner and believes his destiny is to be a lap dog, all 110 pounds of him. He is half English lab and half American lab, a stout, tall dog full of energy.

Rocketman’s buddy, Grandpa Sprig, tolerates this young upstart that has invaded his living space. Occasionally the older yellow lab will growl and seemingly get mean with the kid when he doesn’t get the respect an elder deserves. The younger dog avoids confrontation and moves to the safety of mommy or daddy.

Visitors at our home think they are killing each other when they play, but no harm comes and sleep is necessary for both dogs after a serious tussle. Sometimes they may play and grumble at each other for 10 or 15 minutes.

The boys love to go for rides. Grandpa Sprig lays on his soft pad and Rocketman moves back and forth from window to window across our laid-down, SUV’s hatch. Occasionally we will drive past another dog and the barking commences.

Both dogs love visiting the lake. The very suggestion of a walk down to the shore brings on a series of jumping up and down and whining. They would both blow a fuse if for some reason we ever had to cancel this important activity.

The walk is about a quarter-mile and both are leashed. Rocketman is released to chase a thrown tennis ball as we cut through the park on the way to the lake – he rarely runs out of energy.

Finally, when the lakeshore is reached, leashes are removed and the dogs run full speed into the water. Rocketman immediately swims to deeper water and Grandpa Sprig goes out a short distance, and then returns to run along the lake shore, occasionally splashing water all over us.

Then the fun starts. Cat, my wife and their adopted mama, starts throwing a teal duck training dummy that Rocketman excitedly retrieves. Grandpa Sprig no longer retrieves like in his youth and chooses to check out treasures on the lake shore. Once he ate goose poop and two days later went to the vet after a bad reaction. We have watched his shoreline eating habits since then.

The first throws are close to shore. Then I’ll throw one about 50 yards to let him stretch out and really swim. He is surprisingly fast, paddling through the water like a giant river otter.

Occasionally a flock of geese will venture too close and Rocketman chases them into flight. He never harms one, just enjoys hearing them squawk while flying away.

Then Rocketman gets back to serious business, retrieving. The big-bodied dog will make 20 to 30 retrieves and looks disappointed when it’s time to leave. Some days we will give him time to rest and then return to the lake later in the day for a light workout.

We keep both dogs on a reasonably strict diet of a quality dog food, but after dinner, the dogs often get a meat trimming or some other healthy treat. They both know this is a possibility and lay watching to make sure they don’t miss this window of opportunity.

Cat has had fun training the intelligent Rocketman. He recently won an obedience competition by going through a series of basic commands. The winning trick was holding “sit” and “wait” commands as Cat turned her back on him and walked away. Other dogs were nearby and people gathered around; his focus never wavered.

They are both potty trained, but on occasion Grandpa Sprig has an accident. You can tell he feels terrible about these accidents. This came on with old age when it is harder to control his bowels, so we make sure he is outside early and often to avoid this problem.

A benefit of older dogs over puppies is that they sleep all night, allowing us to get needed rest, although Rocketman occasionally wakes up early and whines to go back to the lake. They both have settled into our way of life and are absolutely part of the family.

So, is it really worth sometimes cleaning up dog poop, losing sleep, the expense, plus all efforts to own and train a waterdog? I can’t imagine living without one. There will never be a substitution for genuine unconditional love, and that is just how these gentle breeds roll.

Kenneth Kieser, a veteran outdoors writer and member of the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame and National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, writes a weekly outdoors column for The Examiner. Reach him at kieserkenneth@gmail.com.