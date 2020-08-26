Mavericks add rookie forward to roster

By The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Mavericks have added a high scoring forward making his professional debut.

Rookie forward Josh Laframboise signed a standard player contract with the Mavericks for the 2020-21 season, the ECHL team announced Tuesday.

Laframboise, a 6-foot-1, 187-pound forward from Thunder Bay, Ontario, joins the Mavericks after an impressive three-year career at Lakehead University.

The 23-year-old set career highs in goals, points and assists his senior season last year, posting 28 points on 16 goals and 12 assists in 28 games, making him a point-per-game player.

“Josh was a highly sought after rookie and he’s a tremendous addition to our rookie class,” Mavericks coach and director of hockey operations Tad O’Had said. “He’s a young talent who plays with grit and jam. His best hockey is in front of him.”

In 59 games in his career at Lakehead, which is also in Thunder Bay, Laframboise scored 48 points on 27 goals and 21 assists.

Before his college career, he played four seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League, a Junior A league.

The ECHL season, because of the coronavirus pandemic, is not scheduled to begin until Dec. 4.