Mavericks sign veteran 'hard-nosed' forward Lane Scheidl

Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O’Had was still in his office inside Cable Dahmer Arena Wednesday night basking in two recent signings.

The Mavericks signed veteran forward Lane Scheidl Wednesday to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season, the ECHL team announced Wednesday.

Earlier in the week they signed rookie gunslinger Josh Laframboise, who O’Had believes will complement the veteran Scheidl’s game.

Scheidl, a 6-foot, 194-pound, forward from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, returns to North America after two seasons in Slovakia with HK Nitra. Last season, he totaled 27 points on 16 goals and 11 assists in 53 games.

“He’s a leader, a hard-nosed, character-filled power forward who will make an immediate impact in the locker room and on the ice,” O’Had said. “He’s familiar with the ECHL and was very successful in Slovakia. He plays a powerful brand of hockey and he’ll fit in well here with his skill, power and leadership.

“We think he and Laframboise will be great together – a newcomer and a veteran. You have to like that!”

Scheidl, 28, is a familiar name in the ECHL, playing in 271 career games, scoring 79 goals and compiling 86 assists for 165 points and 251 penalty minutes, mostly for the Kalamazoo Wings.

Scheidl started his pro career in the American Hockey League, with three goals and four assists in 34 games with the Worcester Sharks in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

Laframboise, a 6-foot-1, 187-pounder from Thunder Bay, Ontario, joins the Mavericks after earning a reputation as a high-scoring forward in a three-year career at Lakehead University.

The 23-year-old set career highs in goals, points and assists his senior season at Lakehead University, posting 28 points on 16 goals and 12 assists in 28 games.

“Everyone in the ECHL was looking at Josh and they all wanted Scheidl, and we were fortunate that they both wanted to play in Kansas City,” O’Had said.