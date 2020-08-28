Mavericks acquire veteran defenseman Anthony Florentino in three-way trade

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

It took a while, but Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O’Had finally got his man.

The Mavericks completed a three-team trade Thursday with the Cincinnati Cyclones and Worcester Railers that resulted in the acquisition of defenseman Anthony Florentino.

"Anthony has been on our radar since his college days at Providence,” O’Had said. “He comes from a great hockey family and can play the game. I coached his brother Rob in Florida and he won the ECHL Man of the Year Award, so that tells you what type of quality character we’re getting in Anthony.”

In the deal, the Mavericks receive Florentino from Worcester. Cincinnati receives defenseman Derek Pratt from the Mavericks and Worcester and gets forward Andrew DeBrincat from Kansas City via Cincinnati.

“We hated to say goodbye to Derek, but in a deal like this, you have to trade quality to get quality and I think the trade helps all three teams,” O’Had said.

Florentino, a 6-foot, 207-pound 25-year-old from West Roxbury, Mass., joins the Mavericks after appearing in seven games for the Railers last season. Florentino has appeared in 116 ECHL games, compiling 17 points on five goals and 12 assists.

“He's a hard-nosed talented D-man who plays with grit and perseverance," O’Had said. “He has a great deal of pro potential and he has the ability for a breakout season ahead. He will bring skill, toughness and leadership to an already strong Mavericks blueline.”

Florentino was the Buffalo Sabres’ fifth-round pick (No. 143 overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft. He opted to attend Providence College instead of turning pro. He started his pro career with five games with the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League in the spring after his final college season. He then played two seasons with the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones before playing with Worcester last season.

Pratt, a 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman from Mount Herman, Mass., played in 52 games for the Mavs with one goal and eight assists last season. Pratt also accumulated 48 penalty minutes.

“I just got off the phone with Anthony and he is as excited to come here as we are for him to join the team, and that’s the type of player we want,” O’Had said.