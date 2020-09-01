'Huge signing': Mavericks add 'high-octane' rookie Marinaccio

By Bill Althaus

The Kansas City Mavericks are continuing to find pieces to their offseason puzzle as Wednesday they signed rookie forward Phil Marinaccio.

Marinaccio, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound, 27-year-old rookie forward, has spent the last three seasons in Norway and Denmark. Last season with Storhamar in Norway, he put up 26 points on 13 goals and 13 assists in 32 games. He also split time in the Norwegian league, playing nine games for Frisk Asker in which he tallied one goal and five assists for six points.

“It’s a huge signing for us,” Mavericks coach and director of hockey operations Tad O’Had said. “He’s got high octane speed, skill and has the tremendous ability to finish and distribute. He was an all-star at Bemidji State and has been uber successful in Norway and Denmark, where he won a championship. He’s a major addition.”

O’Had said the Mavericks are signing the type of players they hope will bring a championship to Kansas City.

“This franchise has achieved just about everything with the exception of winning a championship,” O’Had said. “This offseason, Brent (Thiessen, president and general manager), Kohl (Schultz, assistant coach) and I are doing everything we can to build a winning team, a team that can make a deep run in the playoffs.

“It’s different doing it all over the internet, with Zoom conferences, emails and phone calls but we’re getting it done, and this signing is huge.”

Marinaccio spent the 2018-19 season with Soenderjyske in Denmark, totaling 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) in 38 games.

He had 19 goals and 39 assists in 147 games at Bemidji State from 2013 to 2017.