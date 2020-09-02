Mavericks bring back Crawford after trading for him last season

By Bill Althaus

The Kansas City Mavericks got Marcus Crawford late last season in a trade with the Orlando Solar Bears.

And they decided to extend the defenseman’s stay on Wednesday.

Crawford, a 5-foot-11, 198-pound, 23-year-old from Ajax, Ontario, has signed with the Mavericks, the ECHL team announced Wednesday.

After Crawford was acquired from Orlando, he played in 17 games, recording three goals and three assists for six points.

For the entire season, Crawford played in 38 games for Kansas City, Orlando and Toledo, scoring four goals and posting five assists.

“He’s a talented agitator with an excellent one-timer,” Mavericks coach and director of hockey operations Tad O’Had said. “His ability to break pucks out is a huge strength. We feel he’s ready to take major strides in his game this year.”

Crawford has American Hockey League experience, playing in eight games for the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2018-19. Overall, this season will be Crawford’s third season in the ECHL. He turned in a strong rookie campaign with the Toledo Walleye in 2018-19, posting 26 points on three goals and 23 assists and a plus-6 plus-minus rating in 48 games.