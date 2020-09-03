Sporting KC remains in first place with draw

By The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Sporting Kansas City has earned just two points in three games, yet it remains atop Major League Soccer’s Western Conference.

Khiry Shelton scored a late first-half goal to help Sporting KC to a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas Wednesday night at Children’s Mercy Park.

Sporting KC (5-2-2) is just 0-1-2 in the three games following a three-game winning streak, but is in first place in the conference with 17 points, two ahead of the Seattle Sounders. FC Dallas (2-1-4) has only one win in its last five games.

Franco Jara scored in the ninth minute, his first goal with FC Dallas (2-1-4). Jara split three defenders and chipped his shot over the head of goalie Tim Melia.

Shelton scored in the third-minute of first-half stoppage time. Shelton also beat three defenders and his right-footed shot to the near post by diving goalie Kyle Zobeck, who entered the game in the 42nd minute in his MLS debut.

Melia finished with four saves and Zobeck had two.