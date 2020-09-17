Mavericks sign rookie Brendan Robbins to tryout contract

By Bill Althaus

The Kansas City Mavericks continue to sign players who coach and director of hockey operations Tad O’Had believes will create a competitive training camp and add size to his ECHL team’s roster.

The Mavericks announced Wednesday they have signed forward Brendan Robbins to a professional tryout contract for the 2020-21 season.

Robbins, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward from Nashua, N.H., joins the Mavericks on a tryout basis with five pro games on his resume.

He appeared in one American Hockey League game for the Springfield Thunderbirds in 2018-19. In 2019-20, he appeared in four games for the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League, scoring a goal and collecting an assist for two points along with a plus-4 plus-minus rating.

“Brendan’s best hockey is in front of him,” O’Had said. “He had some unfortunate injuries in the past, but his work ethic, ability to compete and his top-end speed make him a very attractive player for us.

“We loved what he had to say in our conversations with him. He is making a focused effort to put himself in a position to make himself the best hockey player he can be.”

And that’s what O’Had wants to hear from each player who arrives at camp in late November for the season’s Dec. 4 start, which was delayed from October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re really excited about our team this year, because we’re adding size, we’re adding speed – we’re adding some players with close to C.J. Eick speed. And we’re adding guys who want to get the job done on the ice and in our community.

“You know me, I wish we could start playing tomorrow and I know all our fans feel the same way.”