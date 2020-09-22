Comets bring back goalkeeper found in tryout

By The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Comets have re-signed goalkeeper Lou Misner to a two-year contract.

The Kansas City native is now under contract with the Comets through the 2021-22 season.

Misner was discovered at last year’s Comets open tryouts at the KC Soccer Dome. He appeared in four games total last season, with a 2-2 record, recording 52 saves and a 5.02 goals against average.

He joins Brazil native Nicolau Neto as goalkeepers for the Comets for the 2020-21 season.

“We were fortunate to find Lou at last year’s tryouts,” Comets player/coach Leo Gibson said of Misner in a press release. “He is the consummate professional and works hard every day to get better. He is the perfect complement to Neto.”

Misner said he is thrilled to know he will be in Kansas City the next two seasons.

“I am honored and excited to be a Comet for two more seasons, Misner said in the release. “I love this team and this group of guys, and I’m looking forward to the upcoming season. This team is family to me.”