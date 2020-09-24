Misner realizes dream with Comets

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

A wide-eyed kid who graduated from Oak Park High School went to a Kansas City Comets tryout camp last year hoping beyond hope that he might attract attention from the Major Arena Soccer League team.

The Comets thought enough of goalkeeper Lou Misner to offer him a week-to-week contract. Earlier this week, the Comets re-signed Misner to a two-year contract.

The Kansas City native is under contract with the Comets through the 2021-22 season.

“If there is anyone out there who doesn’t think dreams come true, they need to talk to me,” said Misner, who graduated from Oak Park in 2009 and then attended Benedictine University.

“This is beyond my wildest dreams. I didn’t know what would happen when I went to the tryout camp last year, but I was hoping I would at least get invited back to work out with the team.

“Then I got a call and they offered me a week-to-week contract and I was thrilled. I told the team and (player/coach) Leo (Gibson) that I would work to make myself a better player, and they had enough faith in me to sign me to a two-year deal. Unbelievable!”

Misner appeared in four games total last season, with a 2-2 record, recording 52 saves and a 5.02 goals against average.

“We were fortunate to find Lou at last year’s tryouts,” Gibson said of Misner in a press release. “He is the consummate professional and works hard every day to get better. He is the perfect complement to Neto.”

He joins Brazil native Nicolau Neto as goalkeepers for the Comets for the 2020-21 season.

“We’re already working out on our own a couple of days a week at the Soccer Dome,” Misner said. “We start practice at 7 a.m. You know what they say, ‘The early bird catches the worm.’ Some guys have jobs and it’s great to start the day out practicing with guys on the team.

“They have become like family members to me. None of us know when the season is going to start because of the pandemic, but I can guarantee you that whenever it does start, we will be ready.”