Mavericks add 'elite level' winger Dylan Malmquist

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

This week just keeps getting better for Kansas City Mavericks coach and director of hockey operations Tad O’Had.

His ECHL team announced the signing of forward Dylan Malmquist Wednesday. Malmquist, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound left winger from Edina, Minn., comes to the Mavericks after spending his first pro season in the EIHL with the Nottingham Panthers in the United Kingdom.

“I really enjoyed playing overseas, and now, after talking to Tad and Kohl, I’m excited about coming to Kansas City and playing for them and the Mavericks,” Malmquist said from his home in Minnesota. “I’m pleased to hear that they are excited about my signing, because I am really excited about the Mavericks. We’re going to have great coaches in a quality organization and I hear the fans are the best.

“I can’t wait.”

In 45 games with Nottingham, he posted 27 points on eight goals and 19 assists and a plus-12 plus-minus rating.

“Everywhere the kid has played, he’s been one of the best players on the ice,” O’Had said. “Announcing Rob (Bordson, a six-year AHL veteran with experience in three European leagues) earlier this week and Dylan today makes for a great week.

“These are deals we’ve been working on for a couple of months. Things are heating up and really exciting around here.”

Malmquist played four years at the University of Notre Dame, where he had 91 points in 150 games on 40 goals and 51 assists. He was an assistant captain his senior year.

“He will bring an elite level skill set that will greatly benefit our lineup,” O’Had said. “He creates offense with a 200-foot game. He’s won two Big 10 championships at Notre Dame along with many personal accolades. As a rookie in the EIHL, he was a prolific player.”

Mavericks assistant coach Kohl Schultz, who also helped with the signing process, added, “Dylan is a crafty player and that carried over to his time in the EIHL last season. His poise with the puck, vision and ability to make plays will make his teammates better around him.”

While he has never visited Kansas City, Malmquist said he has done some homework.

“I hear the city is beautiful and I’m excited about the Chiefs – the world champion Chiefs,” he said. “I have some friends who went to the University of Kansas and they told me what a great place Kansas City is, so it seems like a real win-win situation.

“Tad and Kohl and the organization are finding all the right pieces to the puzzle, and I am so honored to be a part of it.”