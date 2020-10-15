Mavericks announce first portion of their ECHL schedule

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

There are still many questions concerning the Kansas City Mavericks’ season, but the team announced its ECHL schedule for the first 30 days of the 2020-21 campaign Thursday.

“We still need to find out how many fans we can allow in our games, things like that, and we don’t want to make any comments now and then have to change things as we get close to the season,” president and general manager Brent Thiessen said.

“But it is so exciting to be able to announce the dates for our first nine games.”

New coach Tad O’Had agreed.

“This makes it real,” O’Had said. “This makes all the hard work during a very different and difficult offseason worthwhile.”

The Mavericks are now scheduled to open the season Dec. 11 against the Indy Fuel at Indianapolis. Their first home game is scheduled for Dec. 19 against the Fuel.

The nine games announced run from Dec. 11 through Jan. 9, and five will be played at Cable Dahmer Arena and four away. The Mavericks are one of 13 ECHL teams who have committed to play a full 72-game season, pending concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

An additional number of teams will begin play in a shortened season in January in a modified split schedule, at which time the remainder of the ECHL regular season schedule will be released.

MAVERICKS SIGN ROOKIE: The Mavericks also announced Thursday they have signed rookie forward Anthony Rinaldi for the 2020-21 season.

Rinaldi, a 6-foot, 185-pound forward from Pierrefonds, Quebec, will play on his first professional contract with Kansas City after a stellar four-year career at Union College in Schenectady, New York.

At Union, he appeared in 140 games and piled up 84 points on 40 goals and 44 assists. In his senior season last year, he had 29 points on nine goals and 20 assists.

“Anthony will be a tremendous addition to our right wing,” O’Had said. “He showcases a 200-foot game, contributes up and down the ice with speed, strength and a resilience that our fans will love.”

MAVERICKS REVISED PARTIAL SCHEDULE

(All Times Central)

(Home games played at Cable Dahmer Arena)

Dec. 11, at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.

Dec. 18, Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

Dec. 19, at Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

Dec. 26, at Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

Dec. 27, at Wichita Thunder, Time TBA

Dec. 31, Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 p.m.

Jan. 2, Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 p.m.

Jan. 8, Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Jan. 9, Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m.