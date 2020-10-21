Comets re-sign high-scoring forward Kevin Ellis

By Bill Althaus

The Kansas City Comets are returning a big part of their offense.

The Comets announced Wednesday that high-scoring forward Kevin Ellis, a former Major League Soccer starter, has signed a new one-year contract. Per team and league policies, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The Kansas City native and former Sporting Kansas City product has played parts of the previous two Major Arena Soccer League seasons for the Comets. Over those two seasons, Ellis has recorded 24 goals and six assists in 20 games.

“I’m expecting Kevin to have a big year,” Comets player/coach Leo Gibson said in a press release. “I believe that having him for a full season for the first time that he could have an MVP-type year.”

Ellis came up through the Sporting Kansas City Junior Academy ranks and got his call up in 2011, making his MLS debut in 2013. His most productive MLS season was in 2015, when he started 26 of his 27 appearances, earning Team of the Week honors in week 23.

Ellis appeared in a total of 90 games over his eight-year MLS career, spending seven seasons with Sporting Kansas City, then splitting time with the Chicago Fire and D.C. United during the 2018 campaign.

“I am really excited to be returning to the Comets this season,” Ellis said in the release. “I originally started to play because I thought it was fun and would be something to feed my competitive edge since leaving MLS. Now I feel like there is unfinished business here and I can’t stop until I help bring a trophy back to Kansas City.”