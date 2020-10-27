Mavericks add forward with experience in AHL, Europe

By Bill Althaus

After starring in the most elite European leagues the past five years, Brodie Reid is excited about returning to play hockey in the United States.

The Kansas City Mavericks announced the signing of the 31-year-old veteran forward Tuesday.

“I can’t wait to get to Kansas City,” said Reid, a 6-foot, 187-pound right wing from Delta, British Columbia. “I’ve never been there before, but I hear great things about the town, the team and coaches and the front office.”

He paused for a moment, and laughed, “And after spending five seasons in Europe, my wife can’t wait to get to a Target and Starbucks.”

He will be joined in Independence by his wife Danika and two young sons, 2-year-old Hunter and 1-year-old Krew, who want all of daddy’s attention while he is talking on the phone.

“I talked with Danika, and you know, with the COVID situation and our two young boys, we just didn’t feel comfortable returning to Europe this season,” he said.

“I got the call from Coach Tad (O’Had) and that got the ball rolling. He’s a great guy to talk to. He has the same passion for hockey I have, and my family and I are so excited to get to town.”

Over the past nine seasons, he has played in the higher-level American Hockey League and three elite European league teams. In 281 career games in the ICEHL-Austria league, Reid racked up 187 points, which included a 26-goal season in 2016-17.

With the exception of nine games with the ECHL’s Elmira Jackals in 2014-15, Reid played from 2011 to 2015 in the AHL after a single season at Northeastern University. He played in 198 games in the AHL and recorded 40 goals and 46 assists.

“Brodie is an impactful player with an elusive skillset and great stick,” O’Had said. “He has an excellent hockey IQ and his experience, leadership and brand of hockey will be a major addition to the Mavericks lineup.”

Last season for Villacher SV in Austria, Reid had 36 points on nine goals and 27 assists in 45 games. In those nine ECHL games, Reid had nine points on three goals and six assists.

“It’s kind of funny,” Reid said, “I’ve been playing hockey for a long time, but coming to the Mavericks is kind of like a fresh start for me and my family.

“My wife and I are so excited and we’ve heard it’s a great place to raise a family. I know my boys will find their way out onto the ice and this team is going to be very special.

“And I want to be a part of that.”

The Mavericks also announced they have released forwards Charlie O’Connor, Dylan Fitze and Spencer Nass from their contracts.

O’Connor, who had signed in August, played 13 games with the Mavericks last season after coming to Kansas City in a trade with the Norfolk Admirals. Fitze played two games with the Mavericks after being acquired in a trade with the Orlando Solar Bears. He had re-signed with the Mavericks in July. Nass played with Idaho and Kalamazoo last season and had 22 games of AHL experience.