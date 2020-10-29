Comets sign pair of former area college stars

By Bill Althaus

Two former local soccer standouts hope to make their mark this season for the Kansas City Comets.

Defender Alvaro (Alvie) Beltran, a former standout at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and midfielder Henry Ramirez, who played at Mid-American Nazarene University before enjoying a short stint with the Comets, signed two-year contracts, the Major Arena Soccer League team announced Thursday.

“Henry is a young player who we have been watching for a while,” Comets coach Leo Gibson said. “He has a ton of pace to complement his technical abilities.

“Alvie is someone we tried to bring back last year. He’s a pro and will be firmly in the defensive mix this season.”

Ramirez, a California native, comes to the Comets by way of AFC Ann Arbor of the National Premier Soccer League, an outdoor league in which he scored six goals to go along with five assists in 15 games. Gibson said Ramirez is known for his hard work and relentless defensive pressure.

“I am grateful to Coach Gibson for believing in me and giving me this chance,” Ramirez said. “I am looking forward to learning from veterans like Coach Gibson, (John) Sosa and (Stefan) Stokic.”

Beltran, from Santiago, Chile, played for the Comets during the 2017-18 season, appearing in 10 games. He scored one goal to go along with one assist before dislocating and breaking his elbow in February 2018. In 2012, Beltran helped lead his Mid-America Nazarene team to the NAIA national final four.

“I am excited to be a Kansas City Comet again and play for Coach Gibson,” Beltran said. “The foundation is there for the team to have a very successful season.”