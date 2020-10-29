Mavericks sign another 'quality' rookie in Noah Delmas

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

Kansas City Mavericks coach and director of hockey operations Tad O’Had and assistant coach Kohl Schulz were sitting in their office inside the team’s locker room, counting up the days of professional hockey their rookie signees had played.

“Kohl and I were counting it up and the number kind of surprised us,” O’Had said Thursday after the ECHL team announced it had signed rookie defenseman Noah Delmas.

“They have played 184 professional games. Most of those games have been in Europe, and those games do not count toward being a veteran in the ECHL. And what that means is we’re signing seasoned rookies – rookies who have had a taste of professional hockey – on our team this season. And that’s exciting.”

Delmas, a 6-foot, 195-pound forward from Nobleton, Ontario, joins the Mavericks after finishing his collegiate career at Niagara University, where he played four seasons, totaling 99 points in 146 games on 20 goals and 79 assists.

“After I talked to Coach O, it all happened kind of fast,” Delmas said by phone. “I love Coach O’s passion for the game. And he got me really excited about the team the Mavericks are building.

“And I like it that he talked about bringing quality players and quality individuals to the Mavericks. We all wish the season started before Dec. 11.”

While Delmas has no professional experience, O’Had can’t wait for the former Niagara captain to arrive in Kansas City.

“Noah is an excellent power play D-man with smooth skating ability and a great knack to jump up in the rush and handle the puck,” O’Had said. “... He possesses an excellent quick release shot from the point and a keen eye to distribute pucks. He will be a great rookie D-man with a ton of pro potential. We are very happy to have landed Noah.”

O’Had said the Mavericks have been looking at Delmas for the past seven months. He was invited to multiple NHL Development Camps, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Carolina Hurricanes.

“We thought he had the talent and the chance to play in the AHL (American Hockey League), but we kept our conversations ongoing and are thrilled to have him with us this season,” O’Had added.

“Going to the NHL Development Camps was really special,” Delmas said. “They were both great, and a bit different. I picked up so many things from those camps – things that I hope to bring back to the Mavericks and things that will make me a better player.”