Comets to play in preseason event

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

Barring a major setback because of COVID-19, the Major Arena Soccer League has announced two starting dates that excite Kansas City Comets player/coach Leo Gibson.

The Dallas Sidekicks and St. Louis Ambush announced Thursday the formation of the Central Cup, an indoor soccer preseason tournament between four longtime arena soccer franchises.

Gibson’s Comets will join the Sidekicks, Ambush and Wichita Wings as the Central Cup will kick off Dec. 12 in Allen, Texas, and St. Charles, Mo. The tournament will wrap up with two games Dec. 20 in St. Charles and Park City, Kan.

“We are very excited about a preseason tournament, as it will serve as a great way to get into regular-season play,” Gibson said. “The four teams involved in the Central Cup series have a rich history in indoor soccer and we are all excited about a preseason that starts with this type of a tournament.”

The teams will all face one another in a six-game series with the winner to be crowned the Central Cup Champion.

“This tournament will help re-introduce our fans to the game,” Gibson added. “It’s a great idea and I know all the team are very excited to compete.”

Game times and details regarding purchasing tickets will be announced in the coming weeks.

The MASL regular season could start as soon as Dec. 31, the league announced Thursday.

A vote of the MASL Board of Directors set the regular season parameters. In addition to the possible Dec. 31 start date, the league set the final regular season date at April 18. A playoff format will be announced at a later date.

“We knew these dates were going to be announced, and now that they have been, we can begin to focus on the start of the regular season,” Gibson added. “It’s too early to talk about the number of games we will play and the number of fans who can watch us play, but we all believe our season is going to happen and we are working hard to be ready when it does.”

To qualify for playoffs and be considered a part regular season play, a team must play a minimum of 12 games and maximum of 24 games. Local and state regulations will be a determining factor in start dates, capacity and number of games played, the league said.

Teams that are allowed arena capacity and have open dates will have the ability to schedule and fulfill games as allowed. Standings will be based on winning percentage because teams could have an unbalanced number of games.

Central Cup schedule

• Dec. 12 – Kansas City vs. Dallas

• Dec. 12 – Wichita vs. St Louis

• Dec. 18 – Dallas vs. Wichita

• Dec. 19 – St Louis vs. Kansas City

• Dec. 20 – Dallas vs. St Louis

• Dec. 20 – Kansas City vs. Wichita