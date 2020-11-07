Another opportunity: Truman grad Salima trying to earn spot in pro football

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

It’s no surprise that great things happen to football programs that feature Jordan Salima.

In 2015, he set several records for an 8-3 Truman High School team that enjoyed the most success in school history. His records included most touchdowns in a season (210), most yards in a game (289), most yards in a season (2,040), most yards in a career (3,853), most touchdowns in a career (41) and most points (313, including one extra point kick).

He was also a Simone Award finalist, a Class 5 all-state performer and The Examiner’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year, sharing the honor with Fort Osage grad Skylar Thompson, the current Kansas State quarterback.

While he was the area’s premier running back, he was also a standout on defense. He made the key tackle on the 1-yard line to keep Noland Road rival William Chrisman from staging a come-from-behind victory in the regular season when he kept Bears quarterback James Bailey out of the end zone in a frenzied 28-27 Wagon Wheel win.

He earned a scholarship to Truman State University and last season, the Bulldogs had a school-record 10-2 season and earned a trip to the first America’s Crossroads Bowl in Hobart, Indiana.

Salima ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs defeated Ohio Dominican 21-7 at the Brickyard. The Truman grad was named the Offensive Player of the Game as he added four catches for 20 yards.

And now, he is working out with a group of NFL prospects at a training center in San Antonio as part of The Spring League.

The Spring League is a professional football development league that takes place this year during October and November and is being televised on Fox Sports 1.

There is no compensation for players, other than meals and boarding.

The Spring League is not affiliated with the NFL, but provides film, statistics and other player data to the NFL and other professional football organizations.

“It’s exciting to be down here in Texas, hoping for a chance to continue my football career,” said Salima, a four-time All-Great Lakes Valley Conference player who was second team as a freshman and sophomore and first team as a junior and senior at Truman State.

“There are some big name guys down here and it’s great to be working out with some real pros. All our coaches have NFL experience.”

The coach of Salima’s 0-2 Conquerors team is legendary former NFL coach Jerry Glanville, 79, who would leave a ticket for Elvis Presley at every game he was the head coach from 1985 to 1993 (his entire NFL coaching career spanned from 1974 to 1993).

“All the teams are down here in a bubble,” Salima said. “We all live in a nice hotel, eat together and practice together. We all have the same dream – making it to the next level, whatever that may be.

“I had such a great time playing at Truman and Truman State and hope I can catch the eye of someone who will give me another chance to live out my dream.”