Comets bring back James for fourth season

By The Examiner staff

Adam James is returning to the Kansas City Comets for a fourth season.

The forward, a Kearney, Missouri, native, signed a one-year contract with the Major Arena Soccer League franchise, the team announced Tuesday.

James started his professional career with the Comets during the 2017-18 season. Over his 2 1/2-year career, he has played in 51 games, scoring 22 goals to go along with 16 assists.

James recorded eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in 19 games with the Comets last season before it ended early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Adam is a fast, explosive player who has a tremendous motor,” Comets coach Leo Gibson said in a press release. “I think he’s going to have a really special season.”

Before joining the Comets, James played as a forward for four seasons for Benedictine College. While with the Ravens, he scored 27 goals and was named second team NAIA All-American and led his team in goals (16), points (38) and points per game (2.0).

“I am elated to be able to play another season for my hometown team,” James said in the press release. “This year’s team is stacked with young and experienced talent.”