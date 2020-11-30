Mavericks rearrange early schedule

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

The Kansas City Mavericks have announced changes to their early 2020-21 ECHL schedule because Wichita is being forced to change because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Basically we are not losing any games with Wichita, just rescheduling some games to accommodate the Thunder,” Mavericks president and general manager Brent Thiessen said Monday after spending much of the day on a league conference call.

Because of pandemic restrictions by local Wichita government, the Thunder had to rearrange some games.

The Mavericks will not play Dec. 19 and Dec. 27 games at Wichita, and a Dec. 26 game against the Thunder, originally scheduled for Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, has been moved to Cable Dahmer Arena. A Jan. 5 home game against Wichita also has been added.

The Mavericks will not play the Allen Americans at home Jan. 8 and 9, 2021. Instead they will play in Wichita those two nights, along with a Jan. 10 game that was also added.

The Dec. 11 season opener against the Indy Fuel and Dec. 18 home opener against the Fuel are still being played as originally scheduled as of now.

“We’re doing everything we can for our fans to make sure they know when and where we are playing, but with the current (pandemic) situation, these dates could change again in the future,” Thiessen added.

He also said that announcer Bob Rennison will not be traveling with the team, but will call all Mavericks games on the road from watching on a monitor at his home. He will be in his familiar loft at Cable Dahmer Arena for home games.

The players are all off limits to fans and the media. All interviews will be conducted over the phone or by social media and players are restricted to the restaurants they can visit in Eastern Jackson County.

“We’re trying to keep everyone safe and healthy so we can have this season,” Thiessen assured.

Revised Mavericks early schedule

(All times Central)

Dec. 11, at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.

Dec. 18, Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

Dec. 26, Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

Dec. 31, Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 p.m.

Jan. 2, Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 p.m.

Jan. 5, Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

Jan. 8, at Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

Jan. 9, at Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

Jan. 10, at Wichita Thunder, 4:05 p.m.