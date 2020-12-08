Mavericks receive goalie from AHL affiliate

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

The Kansas City Mavericks have three goaltenders in camp and head coach Tad O’Had likes what he has seen from each of them in the three intrasquad games his team has played the past week.

The newest is Andrew Shortridge, who was assigned to the Mavericks by their American Hockey League affiliate, the Stockton Heat. He joins Taran Kozun and Justin Kapelmaster on the training camp roster this week in preparation for Friday's season opener against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis.

“We’re looking good,” said O’Had, as all practices are closed to the media and the public because of COVID protocol. “I wish you could see the guys – they’re getting after it.

“And we already had two very good goaltenders in camp and now we’ve three with the addition of Shortridge. He’s a gamer.”

Shortridge, a 6-foot-4, 185-pounder from Anchorage, Alaska, joins the Mavericks after finishing the 2019-20 season with the Allen Americans.

Last season, he posted a .915 save percentage, 2.81 goals against average and two shutouts for the Americans.

He also played 14 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda last season, going 3-7 with a 3.71 goals against average after signing with the NHL’s San Jose Sharks as a free agent in April 2019.

Shortridge played three seasons with Quinnipiac University, posting a .924 save percentage, 1.93 goals against average and 10 shutouts in 74 appearances with a 41-24-4 win-loss record. He was 18-6-2 with a conference-best 1.51 goals against average as a senior and was a finalist for the Mike Richter Award, which is presented to the top collegiate goaltender in the nation.

“He led Quinnipiac to the (NCAA) Frozen Four and had a great year last season with Allen,” O’Had added. “We’re excited to have him in town to see what he brings to the team.”

With many new faces this season, the first-year coach said every day something new and different happens at practice.

“Man, we’re loaded with talent – the D-men, our forwards – I don’t know if I’ve been on a team that has this much talent,” O’Had said. “But we look good on paper and in practice and we have to see how that translates to the ice once the season starts.

“But like so many people, I get more and more excited the more I watch these guys working out on the ice (at practice).”

Mavericks training camp roster

Forwards

Rob Bordson

Anthony Collins

Noah Delmas

CJ Eick

Giorgio Estephan

Austin Farley

Robbie Holmes

Bryan Lemos

Dylan Malmquist

Phil Marinaccio

Ross Olsson

Brodie Reid

Anthony Rinaldi

Brendan Robbins

Lane Scheidl

Loren Ulett

Defensemen

Luke Bafia

Cole Candella

Willie Corrin

Marcus Crawford

Anthony Florentino

Tommy Muck

Zach Osburn

Justin Woods

Goaltenders

Justin Kapelmaster

Taran Kozun

Andrew Shortridge