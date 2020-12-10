Mavericks' roster for season opener altered by virus

By Bill Althaus

The Kansas City Mavericks have set their roster for Friday’s 2020-21 ECHL season opener.

And because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some will have to begin the season on the sidelines.

The roster for the opener against the Indy Fuel consists of 18 total players – nine forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. Eight players – including six-year AHL veteran Rob Bordson, one of the team’s bigger signees this offseason – were placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, the Mavericks announced Thursday.

The Mavericks started the season Friday in Indianapolis and will play their first home game at 7:05 p.m. Dec. 19 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

“It’s been a crazy season, as anyone can imagine, and a few of the guys are not going to be able to play because of COVID protocol,” first-year head coach Tad O’Had said, “but we’re coaching up the guys who are healthy, and we’re doing everything we can to keep them healthy and out on the ice.”

Defenseman Zach Osburn, who played for the Mavericks last season and was chosen as an ECHL All-Star, returns to the opening day lineup.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like dealing with all the COVID procedures, and Coach and the front office are doing everything they can to keep us safe,” Osburn said. “That being said, we are all so excited about getting the season started. We’re here to play hockey and we can’t wait!”

The roster looks considerably different than last season. Only Osburn, forward C.J. Eick and defensemen Justin Woods and Marcus Crawford are on the active 18 from last year’s team.

Players on the Exempt list from last year’s squad include forwards Bryan Lemos and Loren Ulett.

Mavericks 2020-21 opening roster

Forwards: Noah Delmas, CJ Eick, Giorgio Estephan, Austin Farley, Dylan Malmquist, Phil Marinaccio, Brodie Reid, Brendan Robbins, Lane Scheidl.

Defensemen: Luke Bafia, Cole Candella, Willie Corrin, Marcus Crawford, Anthony Florentino, Tommy Muck, Zach Osburn, Justin Woods.

Goaltenders: Justin Kapelmaster, Andrew Shortridge.

Commissioner’s Exempt List: F Rob Bordson, F Anthony Collins, F Robbie Holmes, G Taran Kozun, F Bryan Lemos, F Ross Olsson, F Anthony Rinaldi, F Loren Ulett.