Comets add McLagan before Central Cup opener

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

When the Kansas City Comets kick off the Central Cup Preseason Tournament Saturday, they will have a familiar name on the roster.

The Comets announced Friday that defender Kyle McLagan has signed a one-year contract with the Major Arena Soccer League club.

McLagan, of Lee’s Summit, is the son of former Comets star Doug McLagan, who won a state championship when he was coaching soccer at Blue Springs High School.

He will be with the Comets when they face the Dallas Sidekicks in the opening game of the Central Cup Preseason Tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Allen Event Center in Allen, Texas.

The Kansas City Comets will kick off the regular season Jan. 2, also in Dallas.

“Having the opportunity to play for the Comets is exciting for me,” McLagan said. “Guys like Danny Waltman, Vahid Assadpour and Leo Gibson used to come to my high school and help me and my teammates train. Now getting the chance to play with and for Coach Gibson, plus the fact that my dad played for the Comets, makes it even more awesome. I can’t wait for my family and friends to see me play.”

McLagan played high school soccer at Rockhurst and was named the Missouri State High School Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Year. He led Rockhurst to a Missouri Class 3 state title as a senior and was selected to the Choice Hotels All-America squad.

McLagan earned first team All-Southern Conference honors in 2016 during his senior campaign at Furman University in Greenville, S.C. Since graduating in 2017, McLagan has been playing professionally in Denmark with FC Roksilde for two years, followed by a six-month stint in Iceland with the Fram Reykjavik club.

Gibson, whose team will return to Cable Dahmer Arena to play the St. Louis Ambush at 7:05 p.m. Dec. 19, is happy to be able to take the field.

“You know, it’s really exciting to start to think about the Central Cup Tournament and the regular season,” Gibson said at last weekend’s MASL All-Star Game, which was played in Independence. “We’ve been working hard for a few months, meeting up at the SoccerDome on Tuesdays and Thursdays and we’re ready for a real game. It’s great we have this preseason tournament to prepare us for the start of the season.”

All-Star forward Nacho Flores is just happy there is a season.

“We are all so thankful that we are going to be able to compete this season after last season ended (because of the pandemic),” Flores said. “The all-star game was a great way to start, and now we have the Cup Tournament, and soon the regular season. We are all ready to go. I believe we are as excited as our fans.”

The team’s regular season home opener will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 22, when former Comets star goalkeeper Danny Waltman and the Tacoma Stars visit Cable Dahmer Arena.

“Man, you know how much I love playing in Kansas City and seeing all my friends,” said Waltman, who was the MVP of the all-star game. “This is like home. I have so many great memories of playing here. I can’t wait to get back.”

Brian Budzinski, Comets spokesman and member of the ownership group, shares Waltman’s enthusiasm.

“The crowd for the all-star game was great and we are looking forward to competing for a championship in the Cup Tournament in December, then taking that momentum into the regular season opener at Dallas.”